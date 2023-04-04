Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MRT Presents HOW HIGH THE MOON Next Month

Performances run May 3-May 21, 2023.

Apr. 04, 2023  

MRT Presents HOW HIGH THE MOON Next Month

The Merrimack Repertory Theater has announced a new performance, How High the Moon: The Music of Ella Fitzgerald, running from May 3-May 21, 2023. A musical tribute starring Broadway performer Tina Fabrique, How High the Moon will feature some of Ella Fitzgerald's greatest hits including "A-Tisket, A-Tasket," "Dream a Little Dream of Me," and "Mack the Knife."

The enormously talented Tina Fabrique returns to the Merrimack Repertory Theater with this new version of her smash-hit Ella, reprising the role she created to audience and critical acclaim around the country. She previously captivated audiences at MRT in The Haunted Life. A skilled actor and mesmerizing singer, Fabrique's inspiring career has led her from Harlem to midtown recording studios and Broadway performances. As an in-demand singer and actress she has performed on Broadway in Gospel at Colonus, Bring in the Noise Bring in the Funk, and Ragtime, as well as dramatic roles in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Glass Menagerie. Her career has spanned into television as well, with roles in Blue Bloods and New Amsterdam, as well as singing the original theme song for Reading Rainbow.

Conceived by Rob Ruggiero and with Music Direction by George Caldwell, Tina Fabrique's vocal performances will be accompanied by Rodney Harper on drums, Billy Johnson on bass, and Ron Haynes on trumpet. The music and atmosphere will bring audiences to the cabarets of New York in this evening of musical tribute to the legendary jazz icon, Ella Fitzgerald.

For tickets and further information, visit Click Here or call the Enterprise Bank Office at 978-654-4678. Tickets start at $15 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances. MRT's COVID policy recommends masks but does not require them.

After How High the Moon, MRT will continue its 44th season with a special concert performance Elton Undressed: Todd Alsup Sings Elton John, performed by Todd Alsup from June 10 through June 11th, conceived by Rob Ruggiero.

Other discounts are also available for How High the Moon, including student discount ticket prices of $15 to any show, in person, by phone, or online. For Middlesex Community College (MCC) and UML students, $10 tickets are available with Student ID proof required for ticket pickup. Recurring discounts include the $5 first night, $10 Lowell night as well as Educator, Group, Military discounts, and much more. For further information, visit Click Here or contact the Enterprise Bank Office at box_office@mrt.org or 978-654-4678.




Passim Launches The Folk Collective, A Cohort of Musicians Creating, Curating and Defining Photo
Passim Launches The Folk Collective, A Cohort of Musicians Creating, Curating and Defining Folk Music 
Passim has launched The Folk Collective, a group of artists, musicians, and cultural thought leaders from the greater Boston area dedicated to exchanging ideas and developing projects to expand and diversify the musical and cultural offerings at the non-profit organization. 
Bostons Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center Present HER | alive.un.dead Photo
Boston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center Present HER | alive.un.dead
Boston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center present Emily Koh's HER | alive.un.dead, a world premiere media opera and surrealist sci-fi drama that follows two Chinese-American women who meet in the afterlife and explore heartfelt familial and cultural conflicts.
Aaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This Summer Photo
Aaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This Summer
Two new shows have been added to the 2023 Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN makes its debut on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and Aaron Lewis returns to the Indian Ranch stage on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
MOD HOLLYWOOD! to Make Boston Debut at Club Cafe in May Photo
MOD HOLLYWOOD! to Make Boston Debut at Club Cafe in May
Jo Brisbane's acclaimed cabaret show 'Mod Hollywood! Tunes From A Town Without Pity' makes its Boston debut in Josephine's at Club Café on May 9 at 6:30 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Boston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center Present HER | alive.un.deadBoston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center Present HER | alive.un.dead
April 10, 2023

Boston's Guerilla Opera and Pao Arts Center present Emily Koh's HER | alive.un.dead, a world premiere media opera and surrealist sci-fi drama that follows two Chinese-American women who meet in the afterlife and explore heartfelt familial and cultural conflicts.
Aaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This SummerAaron Lewis and Almost Queen Come to Indian Ranch This Summer
April 10, 2023

Two new shows have been added to the 2023 Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN makes its debut on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and Aaron Lewis returns to the Indian Ranch stage on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
The Hanover Theatre To Present MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL The Hanover Theatre To Present MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL 
April 7, 2023

The hit DreamWorks animated franchise, Madagascar, is now a live stage musical that will  “Move It, Move It” to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on May  19, 2023 as part of the 12-week national tour.
ASSASSINS, TROUBLE IN MIND & More Set for Lyric Stage 2023/24 SeasonASSASSINS, TROUBLE IN MIND & More Set for Lyric Stage 2023/24 Season
April 7, 2023

Lyric stage has announced its 2023/24 season! See full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Cast Set for Cape Cod Premiere of Harvey Fierstein's CASA VALENTINA at Provincetown TheaterCast Set for Cape Cod Premiere of Harvey Fierstein's CASA VALENTINA at Provincetown Theater
April 7, 2023

Beginning May 11, the Provincetown Theater at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA will open its 60th anniversary season with the Cape Cod premiere of Harvey Fierstein’s Casa Valentina -- the latest Broadway play written by the Tony Award-winning icon of Kinky Boots, La Cage, and Torch Song Trilogy.
share