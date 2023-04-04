MRT Presents HOW HIGH THE MOON Next Month

The Merrimack Repertory Theater has announced a new performance, How High the Moon: The Music of Ella Fitzgerald, running from May 3-May 21, 2023. A musical tribute starring Broadway performer Tina Fabrique, How High the Moon will feature some of Ella Fitzgerald's greatest hits including "A-Tisket, A-Tasket," "Dream a Little Dream of Me," and "Mack the Knife."

The enormously talented Tina Fabrique returns to the Merrimack Repertory Theater with this new version of her smash-hit Ella, reprising the role she created to audience and critical acclaim around the country. She previously captivated audiences at MRT in The Haunted Life. A skilled actor and mesmerizing singer, Fabrique's inspiring career has led her from Harlem to midtown recording studios and Broadway performances. As an in-demand singer and actress she has performed on Broadway in Gospel at Colonus, Bring in the Noise Bring in the Funk, and Ragtime, as well as dramatic roles in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Glass Menagerie. Her career has spanned into television as well, with roles in Blue Bloods and New Amsterdam, as well as singing the original theme song for Reading Rainbow.

Conceived by Rob Ruggiero and with Music Direction by George Caldwell, Tina Fabrique's vocal performances will be accompanied by Rodney Harper on drums, Billy Johnson on bass, and Ron Haynes on trumpet. The music and atmosphere will bring audiences to the cabarets of New York in this evening of musical tribute to the legendary jazz icon, Ella Fitzgerald.

For tickets and further information, visit Click Here or call the Enterprise Bank Office at 978-654-4678. Tickets start at $15 with 2-for-$30 specials available for select performances. MRT's COVID policy recommends masks but does not require them.

After How High the Moon, MRT will continue its 44th season with a special concert performance Elton Undressed: Todd Alsup Sings Elton John, performed by Todd Alsup from June 10 through June 11th, conceived by Rob Ruggiero.

Other discounts are also available for How High the Moon, including student discount ticket prices of $15 to any show, in person, by phone, or online. For Middlesex Community College (MCC) and UML students, $10 tickets are available with Student ID proof required for ticket pickup. Recurring discounts include the $5 first night, $10 Lowell night as well as Educator, Group, Military discounts, and much more. For further information, visit Click Here or contact the Enterprise Bank Office at box_office@mrt.org or 978-654-4678.