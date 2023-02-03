Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MRT, MCC, and UMass Lowell Announce Partnership on RED RIDING HOOD

Red Riding Hood will play January and February of 2024 with dates expected to be announced later in the spring.

Feb. 03, 2023  

The Merrimack Repertory Theatre has announced the production of Allison Gregory's Red Riding Hood will be produced in collaboration with Middlesex Community College (MCC) and the University of Massachusetts Lowell (UML). Originally scheduled for performance in April 2023, Red Riding Hood has been postponed to the following season, to be performed at Middlesex Community College in January 2024 (specific dates to be announced in April 2023). The schedule shift allows for meaningful planning time between the partner organizations.

"I can think of no better partners for MRT than MCC, UML, Karen and Shelley respectively. Our organizations are committed to building the next generation of theatre artists. To make work for young people while supporting the emerging theatre artists of MCC and UML profoundly serves all of our aims." Courtney Sale, MRT's Nancy L. Donahue Executive Artistic Director.

This production will be a celebration of three important Lowell institutions. The play will be produced by the Merrimack Repertory Theatre and performed at Middlesex Community College's Richard and Nancy Donahue Family Academic Arts Center in Lowell, MA. Shelley Barish, an Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at UMass Lowell, will serve as scenic designer and oversee set construction by students of UMass Lowell's Theatre Arts Program. Barish worked with Merrimack Repertory Theatre designing the set for the December 2022 World Premiere of A Christmas Carol adapted and directed by Sale. MCC Chair of Performing Arts Karen Oster, will serve as music director. MCC students will serve in technical, performing, and design capacities alongside professional artists. This is a continuation of the strong relationship between the Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Middlesex Community College and the University of Massachusetts Lowell. All institutions play crucial roles in cultivating the strong artistic community in Lowell.

"The Theatre Arts Program at UMASS Lowell is excited to collaborate with MCC and MRT, combining artistic resources to bring wonderful theatre to the Lowell community." Shelley Barish, UMass Lowell.

Allison Gregory's Red Riding Hood is a playfully metatheatrical reimagining of the classic fairy tale. It follows Wolfgang, an incredibly talented actor, whose attempt at performing a one-man version of Red Riding Hood is thwarted by the arrival of a deliveryman. Perfect for young audiences and students, this adaptation keeps the kids involved. This story is fast-paced, funny, and full of surprises.

"MRT has always provided the students at MCC with invaluable experiences both onstage and off and this collaboration with UMASS Lowell is truly a dream come true." Karen Oster, Middlesex Community College.

The organizations are also planning on offering families sensory friendly performances as well as fixed caption in Khmer and Spanish for select performances.

"We are able to make this work inclusive by enlarging our collaboration. What better way to introduce young people in our region to the magic of theatre," said Sale.

Red Riding Hood will play January and February of 2024 with dates expected to be announced later in the spring. Tickets will go on sale August 1st.




February 3, 2023

The Merrimack Repertory Theatre has announced the production of Allison Gregory's Red Riding Hood will be produced in collaboration with Middlesex Community College (MCC) and the University of Massachusetts Lowell (UML).
