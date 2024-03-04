MRS. KRISHNAN'S PARTY Comes to ArtsEmerson This Month

ArtsEmerson will present Mrs. Krishnan's Party at the Emerson Paramount Center from March 27 – April 7, 2024. From Indian Ink Theatre Company comes this immersive and utterly disarming new comedy that celebrates life, death, and rebirth.

Mrs. Krishnan is renting an apartment to larger-than-life college student James, aka DJ Jimmy J. James has invited a few friends into the back room of Mrs. Krishnan's corner shop as a special surprise to celebrate Onam—an ancient Hindu festival of Kerala that celebrates rice harvest—and the return home of her son. But when dozens and dozens of strangers turn up (the audience), Mrs. K has no choice but to throw the party of her life. This is an immersive experience like no other; join the party with music, dancing, and more. Watch as the cast juggles cooking, music, and welcoming guests in an unfolding drama where no two performances are ever the same.

“We are thrilled to welcome the widely celebrated Indian Ink Theatre Company to the ArtsEmerson stage,” says ArtsEmerson Interim Executive Director Ronee Penoi. “Performers Justin Rogers and Kalyani Nagarajan are a charismatic duo that will leave audiences on their feet, but certainly not hungry – we can't wait to celebrate the best party of the year that no one will want to miss.”

“We are beyond excited to be bringing our party to Boston – a city that lives large in our imaginations but we've never visited until now,” says Mrs. Krishnan's Party Director and Co-Writer Justin Lewis. “ArtsEmerson has already taken such great care of us that we know it's going to be a amazing experience. We can't wait to share the joy of Mrs Krishnan's Party with Boston locals.”

Tickets for Mrs. Krishnan's Party may be purchased 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org, or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. Tickets start at $25. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save up to 30%.