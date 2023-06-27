MR. SWINDLE'S TRAVELING PECULIARIUM AND DRINK-ORY GARDEN to Return to Boston with All New Show

Get ready, Bostonians, the Swindler is coming back to town! Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden, the irreverent, outlandish and unpredictable traveling tented entertainment experience that won over Boston audiences last year, is returning to the Seaport District with a new show. Audiences can look forward to new and unbelievable feats, bizarre comedy and other unexpected surprises on the grounds of Boston’s Harpoon Brewery, from October 12 – November 5.

Blending boutique big-top theater and sophisticated vaudevillian-style comedy with great adult beverages and fare, Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium, produced by Salto Entertainment, is a unique and unforgettable event for grownups. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

In this fresh edition, the infamous Mr. B.S. Swindler has once again created the perfect entertainment experience complimented by Dr. Elixir’s “medicinal” adult beverages. The festivities begin in the Drink-Ory Garden, where guests are invited to imbibe the delectable concoctions, including Harpoon’s exclusive brew “The Swindler,” which was a runaway hit last year. Once inside the custom-made, climate-controlled Peculiarium, the audience will gasp, howl and guffaw with delight at the mind-bending variety of acts and vaudeville-style production in which no two performances are ever the same.

Presented by the mysterious B.S. Swindler (Mr. Swindle for short) and hosted by his scandalous sidekick Dr. Elixer, the 90-minute show features a quirky cast of unusually unconventional talent. See the likes of the mesmerizing Madame Rotatress, the boundin’ bodies of Tuck & Squeeze, the butt-clenchingCircling Cylinders, The Strongman and more!

“The guest should expect more than a show. We will take you on a rollercoaster ride of fantastic emotions intensified by the magnetic energy that fills the big top….it makes for an unreal and unforgettable experience that you have to witness to believe.” said Allison Blei, the show’s co-producer and cowriter. “Many patrons tell us that they laughed until they cried and by the end of the performance their cheeks hurt (the ones on their face) from laughing so hard!”

Performances take place at Harpoon Brewery (306 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA). Tickets for Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium are on sale now and available at Click Here or by calling 941-445-7309.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Harpoon Brewery – 306 Northern Avenue, Boston MA

Performances run from October 12 – November 5.

Show times are Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 pm, Fridays & Saturdays at 5:00 pm and 7:30 pm and Sundays at 5:00 pm.

Prices range from $65 - $120. Ages 18 and up

Tickets available at Click Here or by calling 941-445-7309.

About Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium

Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium is an original production by Salto Entertainment of Englewood, Florida, an entertainment group with decades of live entertainment production experience. Salto's award-winning productions have provided unforgettable experiences in 49 U.S. states and internationally in Canada, Mexico, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Denmark, Monte Carlo and elsewhere. Salto Entertainment is owned and operated by Allison Blei and Ivan España, whose family was inducted into the Circus “Ring of Fame” in Sarasota’s St. Armand’s Circle, marking their significant contributions to the art and culture of the circus among incredible icons, including P.T. Barnum and the Ringling brothers.

About the Harpoon Brewery:

The Harpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Since then, it has expanded to a second brewery in Windsor, VT. Harpoon’s line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases. In 2014, Harpoon became an employee-owned company.