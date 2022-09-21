Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOZELLE IN CONCERT Comes to Cotuit Center For the Arts Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, October 8 at 7:30pm. 

Sep. 21, 2022  
Cotuit Center for the Arts presents local jazz singer Mozelle, performing live in concert on the Main Stage on Saturday, October 8 at 7:30pm.

Don't miss your chance to experience the vocal stylings of Eastham jazz jewel Mozelle Andrulot, whose career has taken her to New York City and London where she performed at the SoHo House in both cities.

Here on the Cape, she regularly performs at Tin Pan Alley, The Muse, Zoë Lewis's Bootleggers, and The Club in Provincetown. She has graced the stage with notable local jazz artists Bruce Abbot, Fred Fried, and John Thomas, and continues to entertain audiences from Wellfleet to Yarmouth.

Mozelle's vocals evoke an old jazz era feeling that she enjoys sharing with the Cape.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.


