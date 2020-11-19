Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOMS: THE MUSICAL Gets It's First Demo Recording

The demo will be released in January 2021.

Nov. 19, 2020  

MOMS: THE MUSICAL Gets It's First Demo RecordingDuring a time when most theatrical productions and the development of new works is at a standstill, Moms: The Musical rises to tell its story through its first demo recording. The demo will star Boston-based actresses Delaney Payne (as Mia), Kelly Surette (as Justine), Karlie Traversa (as Brittany), Laura Scherf (as Renatta), Caitlyn Costello (as Jade), and Gwen Kirkland (as Doreen/Joan.) The demo will be directed by Shawn Tyler Allen. 

The creative team raised funds for the demo through Gofundme efforts - many stating their contribution was given in order to support the arts during this challenging time. The cast will record at a local studio near Boston while practicing social distance guidelines and will be releasing the demo to the general public in January, 2021.

Moms: The Musical offers a hilarious, yet poignant new take on motherhood. It's the story of two first-time mothers who, from an unlikely friendship, discover exactly how strong they are. Both find that striving for perfection leads to failure, but ultimately - growth. With the help of a trio of moms on a "mom group chat," we learn about the pitfalls, positives, and technological aspects facing the modern American mother.

With a contemporary score by composer Kelly Surette and a book by Teddy Hall and Kelly Surette, Moms: The Musical is a fast and furious ride through the uproarious and heartfelt journey of becoming a mom.

To learn more about the show visit www.suretteandhall.com/moms-the-musical or find the creative team on Instagram/Facebook at @suretteandhall.



