MEAN GIRLS Performer Comes to Marblehead School of Ballet's Summer Session

Dance, exercise and have fun this summer at the North Shore's Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB), located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. This cultural hub has a full line-up of enriching classes for people of all ages and levels. The Marblehead School of Ballet's Summer Session runs from June 19 to August 12, 2023, and the school's renowned Summer Dance Intensives take place from July 10 through August 11.



"The seasoned and avocational dancer will find high quality training at Marblehead School of Ballet. We work with each person to assess individual dance and exercise goals! The internal mechanics of the body are emphasized and not the superficial aspects of style, bringing the dance to a higher level. The school provides a very strong foundation emphasizing proper technique, including correct alignment, body mechanics and musicality," said Director Paula K. Shiff.

Summer Session

Children, tweens, teens, adults, and seniors will find something of interest in open classes in pre-ballet, ballet, pointe, Jazz, stretch and strength, Ballroom/Latin, West Coast Swing, and Argentine Tango. For children, classes are offered in pre-ballet, child ballet, and creative movement. The partner dance series provides Ballroom/Latin, West Coast Swing and Argentine Tango classes for ages twelve and up.

Jazz Class With 'Mean Girls' Performer

The Summer Session features a special online Jazz class with actor, dancer, and choreographer Sarah Crane. Crane's choreography credits include Fun Home and Speakeasy Stage Co. and the off-Broadway premieres Single Rider the Musical, Bring it On, Shrek Jr., and A Dolls House the Opera. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from The Boston Conservatory Musical Theatre Department.



Crane, who performed with the national touring production of 'Mean Girls', teaches the Jazz class with a range of repertory, including 'Mean Girls', for students of all levels, ages 12 and over. Students learn the fundamentals of dance and style and are led through a technique based warm-up and conditioning section to strengthen their bodies. In each class, students have an opportunity to turn the warm-up work into a performance ready combination.

Summer Dance Intensives

The Marblehead School of Ballet invites dancers to apply to the school's renowned Summer Dance Intensive for dancers, ages eleven to adult, to attend from July 10 to July 29. Students may sign up for one, two, three, or a combination of weeks. During the first two weeks, individualized instruction is provided in ballet, modern technique, Pointe, and variations, as well as in the related disciplines of jazz, Pilates, and more. Choreography will be the focus of the third week followed by a performance on Saturday, July 29.



The Young Dancer's Summer Intensive for children, who are ages eight to twelve and over and from all dance levels, takes place from August 7 to August 11. This intensive offers classes in ballet technique, improvisation, stretch and strength, rhythm, story telling through movement, anatomy and more. Students receive individualized attention customized for their personal development. The Summer Intensives are sponsored in part by The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund, which provides support for the guest teachers and the performance.

Register for Summer Session and the Intensives

As in-studio space is limited, students are encouraged to register now. The Summer Session and the Summer Dance Intensive programs will be held at 115 Pleasant Street in the historic, scenic coastal town of Marblehead, Massachusetts. Students may register for the complete Summer Session or attend on a rolling basis. Visitors and tourists to the North Shore are welcome to attend and take an open class. Registration for the Summer Session may be done online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/#next .



Details about the schedule and registration for the Summer Dance Intensive 2023 may be found online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/summer-intensive/ and for the Young Dancers Intensive at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/young-intensive/ . Students attending the Summer Intensive are invited to participate in the school's annual excursion to Jacob's Pillow to see the Dutch National Ballet on Sunday, July 9.



For further information about the Summer Session, the Summer Dance Intensives, or to purchase tickets to attend the excursion to Jacob's Pillow, call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.

