MATILDA Comes to FPAC

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical choreographed by original Broadway cast member Clay Thomson and starring Broadway's Sam Zeller as Trunchbull October 19, 20, and 25-27 at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Sam Zeller appeared in the Broadway and national tour companies of Peter Pan as well as the First National Tour of Kinky Boots (Don). Zeller has countless regional credits including Oklahoma! With Hillside Repertory Company in LA where he starred as Curly with resident FPAC Music Director Hallie Wetzell as Ado Annie.

Having just finished the run of KING KONG on Broadway, Clay Thomson started out as a competitive gymnast at the age of four, which eventually led him into the performing arts. At age twelve, Thomson joined the Cameron Mackintosh/NETworks tour of Oliver!. After completing his freshman year at Pennsylvania State University studying Musical Theatre, Thomson toured the U.S, Canada, and Japan with the Broadway First National Tour of West Side Story as A-rab. Soon after returning from tour, he made his Broadway debut in Disney's Newsies, playing Spot Conlon. After that, he was cast in the Original Broadway cast of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. Thomson is featured in the viral YouTube video #CupsTapDance as well as his most recent appearance in The Happy Tap Dance #TAPPY.

The production stars Franklin's Aida Ryan DiChiara in the title role. Aida is a fifth grader at Oak Street Elementary. She recently appeared as Young Anna in THE BLACK BOX Sings...Frozen. Her other FPAC credits include the Children's Choir of Joseph...Dreamcoat, Humbug!, Seussical, and the holiday panto Alice in a Winter Wonderland. DiChiara studies singing, acting, and dancing at the Franklin School for the Performing Arts.

FPAC's production of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical will run October 19, 20, and 25-27 at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA. For tickets and more information, visit www.FPAConline.com or call 508-528-3370. Follow FPAC on Facebook, Instagram (@franklin.performing.arts.co), and Twitter (@fpac_online).





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You