MANIFEST DESTINY'S CHILD Premieres This Week

Acronym TV presents Manifest Destiny's Child, a provocative, intelligent, and humorous meditation on how America lost its way and woke up in Trumplandia. Written and performed by the Communications Director of Jill Stein's well-meaning but flawed 2016 Presidential Campaign. This world premiere charts the true story of a man who goes from a cushy job teaching at a boarding school to the frontlines of the Occupy movement, to a job launching Jill Stein's Presidential campaign, to facing down eviction orders at Standing Rock. In this new solo show, Dennis Trainor Jr takes a pickaxe to the pillars holding up the toxic myth of American Exceptionalism.

Jeff Wise, who directed a workshop production of Manifest Destiny's Child at Dixon Place in 2018, takes on Co-Directing responsibilities with Trainor Jr for this streaming video. Wise, a 2019 Drama Desk nominee for Outstanding Direction of a Play, Tony-winning Producer, and Founding Artistic Director of the critically acclaimed Wheelhouse Theater Company states: "In Manifest Destiny's Child Dennis talks the talk because he has walked the walk. This piece is so important to consider before you head to the ballot box, because Dennis confidently, humbly, and playfully acknowledges the perils of the two-party system, the cost of activism, and the fallacy of our electoral process. All anyone should do is hold themselves accountable, and Dennis is a shining example of this as he shares his true story working for the 2016 Jill Stein presidential campaign."

