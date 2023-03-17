Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MADAGASCAR The Musical is Coming to the Hanover Theatre in May

The performance is on May 19, 2023.

Mar. 17, 2023  
MADAGASCAR The Musical is Coming to the Hanover Theatre in May

The hit DreamWorks animated franchise, Madagascar, is now a live stage musical that will
"Move It, Move It" to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on May 19, 2023 as part of the 12-week national tour.

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip-hop Hippo and those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical adventure. The family-friendly musical features new original music and a colorful cast of larger-than-life characters from the iconic film.

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

Worcester Center for Performing Arts (WCPA), a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (THT) and, on behalf of the Worcester Cultural Coalition (WCC), manages Worcester's BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center (JMAC). All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.




ALLIGATOR-A-PHOBIA IN 3D! Announced At Boston Playwrights Theatre Photo
ALLIGATOR-A-PHOBIA IN 3D! Announced At Boston Playwrights' Theatre
Boston Playwrights' Theatre (BPT) concludes its 2022-23 season with Alligator-a-Phobia in 3D!, a play with music by Jay Eddy.
GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Opens Chatham Players One Weekend Only Series March 24-26 &nb Photo
GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Opens Chatham Players One Weekend Only Series March 24-26  
“Gruesome Playground Injuries” by Rajiv Joseph, explores the lives of two best friends as they navigate the complications of growing up and growing apart over the span of thirty years.
Merrimack Repertory Theatre Announces Dates For Young Company And Summer Program For Middl Photo
Merrimack Repertory Theatre Announces Dates For Young Company And Summer Program For Middle School Students 
The Merrimack Repertory Theater has announced that it's Young Company Program will be returning in 2023. The program will run from July 10th-July 28th and be open to students ages 14-18.
Anju, Culomba, Pamela Means, Sophie Wellington, and Zakiyyah Will Perform in Passims Iguan Photo
Anju, Culomba, Pamela Means, Sophie Wellington, and Zakiyyah Will Perform in Passim's Iguana Music Fund Showcase
Passim has announced a talented and diverse group of artists will take part in this year's Iguana Music Fund Showcase. Singer songwriters Anju, Pamela Means, Sophie Wellington, and Zakiyyah, as well as vocal ensemble Culomba will all take the stage April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM. 

More Hot Stories For You


GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Opens Chatham Players One Weekend Only Series March 24-26  GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Opens Chatham Players One Weekend Only Series March 24-26  
March 16, 2023

“Gruesome Playground Injuries” by Rajiv Joseph, explores the lives of two best friends as they navigate the complications of growing up and growing apart over the span of thirty years.
Merrimack Repertory Theatre Announces Dates For Young Company And Summer Program For Middle School Students Merrimack Repertory Theatre Announces Dates For Young Company And Summer Program For Middle School Students 
March 16, 2023

The Merrimack Repertory Theater has announced that it's Young Company Program will be returning in 2023. The program will run from July 10th-July 28th and be open to students ages 14-18.
Anju, Culomba, Pamela Means, Sophie Wellington, and Zakiyyah Will Perform in Passim's Iguana Music Fund ShowcaseAnju, Culomba, Pamela Means, Sophie Wellington, and Zakiyyah Will Perform in Passim's Iguana Music Fund Showcase
March 15, 2023

Passim has announced a talented and diverse group of artists will take part in this year's Iguana Music Fund Showcase. Singer songwriters Anju, Pamela Means, Sophie Wellington, and Zakiyyah, as well as vocal ensemble Culomba will all take the stage April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM. 
Weston Friendly Society To Present A CHORUS LINEWeston Friendly Society To Present A CHORUS LINE
March 14, 2023

'A Chorus Line' with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante will be performed at The Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts this May. Coming off of a successful run of their production of 'The Sound of Music' back in December, WFS will close out their 137th Season with this 9 time Tony Award Winning classic.
The Boston Theater Company's Road of Rainbows 5K to Return in JuneThe Boston Theater Company's Road of Rainbows 5K to Return in June
March 14, 2023

The Boston Theater Company's third annual running of the Road of Rainbows 5K will return on Saturday, June 10 with a 10:00 a.m. start as part of Pride Month.
share