Lowell Chamber Orchestra To Premiere New Edition Of Julia Perry's Symphony For Violas And Basses

On Sunday, February 18, 3 p.m., The Lowell Chamber Orchestra will present the first Massachusetts performance of Julia Perry's "Symphony for Violas and Basses," from a new edition by LCO's music director Orlando Cela.

The new edition looks to celebrate Perry's centenary of her birth, and provide a clear template from which other ensembles can perform this work from one of America's most influential and underappreciated composers.

"This work is a fabulous example of Perry's modernist style," says LCO music director Orlando Cela. "One can hear Perry as a mature composer, masterfully handling complex rhythms and harmonies, and presenting a piece that moves from the majestic to the introspective, and then to an electrifying ending."

The concert will also include a world premiere by Martin Max Schreiner - his score being one of the winners of the 2023 LCO Call-for-Scores - and conclude with a rendition of Béla Bartók's "Music for String Instruments, Percussion, and Celesta."

Two soloists, Yukiko Shimazaki on piano, and Nikki Huang on marimba - winner of the 2023 LCO Concerto Competition - will also be featured.

The concert is free to attend.

About The Lowell Chamber Orchestra:

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra is Lowell's first and only professional orchestra. We provide the area with an ensemble that presents music at a very high level, of all styles and time periods, entirely free to the general population. Now in its fifth season, the LCO has presented concerts that encompass established orchestral repertoire as well as multimedia works, stage works, lecture-presentations, and chamber music. As part of its mission of promoting, preserving and educating, the repertoire include works from the Baroque, to current commissions.

ABOUT EVENT:

Fantastic Landscapes

Sunday, February 18, 3 p.m.

Richard and Nancy Donahue Academic Arts Center

240 Central Street, Lowell, MA

Presented by Middlesex Community College's "A World of Music" Concert Series

INFORMATION:

For more information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292480®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flowellchamberorchestra.org%2Fevents?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1