Lon Chaney's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Is Next Silent Film To Come To The Hanover Theatre

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a silent film accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ on Sunday, October 6 at 2 pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Victor Hugo's epic novel of 15th century Paris was given the big screen treatment by director Wallace Worsley ("Ace of Hearts," "The Penalty") and features such performers as Norman Kerry, Tully Marshall, Lon Chaney as Quasimodo the bell ringer and Patsy Ruth Miller as Esmeralda, the gypsy girl who wins Quasimodo's heart. The film was Universal's biggest success of the time and, though the physical difficulties of the role caused Chaney problems for the rest of his life, the portrayal of the noble hunchback elevated him to major stardom.

Tickets to The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Silent film accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ are $20. Discounts are available for members, students, children and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





