Live Theatre Returns To North Shore Music Theatre This Fall!

Bill Hanney's North Shore Music Theatre is set to reopen this fall after suspending operations for 18 months due to the worldwide COVID 19 Pandemic. The fall schedule includes the return of Mamma Mia! and the 30th annual production of A Christmas Carol, as well as concerts. The Subscription Musical Series originally scheduled for 2020 is now re-scheduled to the 2022 Season.





"The past 18 months have been an incredible challenge for everyone, and the live events industry was particularly hard hit. When COVID restrictions started to lift earlier than expected, we immediately got to work on a plan for a safe reopening as early as we could," said Bill Hanney, NSMT's owner and producer. "We are thrilled to be able to offer full productions of both Mamma Mia! and A Christmas Carol this year, along with a few concerts. The entire staff at North Shore Music Theatre is very excited to be getting back to doing what we do best, entertaining audiences with top-notch productions designed to lift spirits, spark conversations, and make memories to last a lifetime."







MUSICAL SCHEDULE





* MAMMA MIA!: October 5 - October 17, 2021

* A CHRISTMAS CAROL: December 2 - December 23, 2021

* SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: June 7 - June 19, 2022

* Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA: July 12 - July 24, 2022

* BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY: August 16 - August 28, 2022

* LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: September 20 - October 2, 2022

* KINKY BOOTS: October 25 - November 6, 2022

* A CHRISTMAS CAROL: December 1 - December 23, 2022 (Not on sale until January 1, 2022)





CONCERT SCHEDULE



* FOREIGNERS JOURNEY with CONSTANTINE MAROULIS: September 17, 2021

* GARY GULMAN - BORN ON 3RD BASE: September 17, 2021

* DARK DESERT EAGLES: April 9, 2022



Full show details will be announced in future press releases.



Adhering to the most recent CDC recommendations and for the safety of our audiences, actors, and staff, masks will be required to be worn by all patrons, regardless of vaccination status, while in the lobby and in the theatre along with all indoor public spaces. Masks can be adjusted while actively consuming food or beverages. A full list of COVID Safety measures can be found online at www.nsmt.org/covid.



More information and tickets are currently available online (www.nsmt.org) and by phone (978) 232-7200. The Box Office is set to resume in person ticket sales on September 7 at 10am. The North Shore Music Theatre Box Office is located at 54 Dunham Road (Route 128, exit 46) in Beverly, MA.