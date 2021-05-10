Liv Greene Throws A 'Going Away Party' at Club Passim

Award-winning Americana Singer/Songwriter Liv Greene is saying goodbye to Boston in style with one last streaming show from Club Passim, the legendary folk listening room in Harvard Square. Greene is moving to Nashville and her "Going Away Party," as she is calling it, will be a way for her to say goodbye to the city and the scene where she got her start.

Greene is also celebrating the one year anniversary of the release of her first full length album, "Every Bright Penny". The concert will be streamed live from Club Passim on May 14 at 8:00 PM on the Passim Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/stream. The show is free to stream but although there is a suggested donation of $18, which will be split between the artist and the club.

Liv Greene is an award-winning 22-year-old Americana singer/songwriter based in Boston, MA, whose music delivers vivid, poignant, stories by way of honeyed vocals and tasteful guitar and banjo accompaniment. In 2019 alone, she won the Kerrville Folk Festival's New Folk Competition for Emerging Singer-Songwriters, was chosen to participate in the Savannah Music Festival's prestigious Acoustic Music Seminar, and was also named first alternate in the Telluride Bluegrass Festival Troubadour Contest for Songwriters. Her debut full-length record, Every Bright Penny, was released May 2020 after a successful crowdfunding campaign in summer 2019.

