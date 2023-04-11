Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lineup Set For the 2023 Harbor Stage Company Season

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

Apr. 11, 2023  

The Harbor Stage Company, the artist-run ensemble that produces intrepid, live theater on the shores of Wellfleet Harbor, will return to their iconic seaside home for an eleventh season of serious fun.

The Harbor's 2023 season will open Thursday, June 15th with Bread & Butter, a brand new take on George S. Kaufman's classic comedy The Butter and Egg Man. Loosely and lovingly adapted by Harbor co-founder Brenda Withers, this reimagined romp tells the story of a ruthless producer and the well-meaning rube he finds to fund his next big show. The season's screwball opener will play through Saturday, July 8th.

Next up will be the world premiere of Liv at Sea, an original contemporary work by artistic director Robert Kropf. A love story about truth and its unintended consequences, the piece centers around a woman whose chance encounter with a magnetic stranger inspires her to upend her life, her loyalties, and her limitations. The author will direct his script, opening Thursday, July 13th and running through Saturday, August 5th.

The company's third offering will be The Thin Place, a hypnotic drama from celebrated playwright Lucas Hnath. Directed by longtime Harbor collaborator Jeff Zinn, this intimate look at the afterlife focuses on a disarming psychic and her grieving client as they navigate the line between the living and the dead. A cast led by co-founder Stacy Fischer will present the spellbinding piece from Thursday, August 10th to Sunday, September 3th.

Finally, beginning Wednesday, September 20th, in conjunction with Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, the Harbor will co-produce Harold Pinter's masterpiece, Betrayal. Kropf will helm the revealing, groundbreaking drama that chronicles the effects of an extramarital affair on three close friends. Performances run through Saturday, October 14th at WHAT's Julie Harris Stage.

Many frequent collaborators- including resident lighting designer John Malinowski, stage managers Adam Foster and Alison Greene, and actors Robin Bloodworth, Jack Aschenbach, and D'Arcy Dersham- will return to round out the season's roster. In keeping with the Harbor's longtime mission to provide excellent live performance at affordable prices, individual tickets remain capped at $25. Information on the company's subscription offerings, event details, and ensemble members can be found at Click Here.




