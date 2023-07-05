Lillias White & Hugh Panaro Join MR. FINN'S CABARET August Lineup at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company has revealed additions to the Summer Series of Mr. Finn’s Cabaret on the lower level of the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street) for August.

Tony Award-winner Lillias White (Broadway: Hadestown, The Life, Dreamgirls) returns to Mr. Finn’s for two performances on August 13-14 and Broadway’s Phantom Hugh Panaro on August 21, join the exciting 2023 Mr. Finn’s Cabaret Series including Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie (July 9-10), Todd Almond (July 16), Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown (August 31-September 1) and BSC Associate Artist and Broadway favorite Alan H. Green (September 2-3).

Named after the Tony Award-winning composer William Finn (Falsettos; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) in 2012, Mr. Finn’s Cabaret features an intimate 90-seat cabaret space.

All shows will start at 8:00 p.m. with the bar/house opening at 7:15 p.m. Reserved seating. Call the BSC Box Office 413-236-8888 or purchase online at BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.

Sunday, August 13 & Monday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m.

An Evening with Lillias White

Join Tony Award winner Lillias White for a brand-new cabaret, Lillias will regale audiences with songs they know and love. Celebrating tunes from the Broadway, blues, jazz, and pop worlds, including numbers Lillias is known for and some she'll be belting out for the first time. BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! $60.

Monday, August 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Hugh Panaro in Concert

Hugh Panaro’s career spans decades starring in some of the most successful musicals of all time (including many years as the titular The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway). He has also been part of some very memorable flops, whose posters you can find hanging in Joe Allen Restaurant on W. 46th Street. The music and his stories make this an evening you won’t want to miss! $55.

The 2023 Mr. Finn’s Cabaret Series is sponsored by Judy and Marty Isserlis. Donna McKechnie's Take Me to the World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim is sponsored by Elaine and Danny Katz. An Evening with Jason Robert Brown is sponsored by Renee and Steven Finn."

ABOUT BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Julianne Boyd, BSC’s mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. Alan Paul succeeded Ms. Boyd as the company’s Artistic Director in 2022.



BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.

BSC’s reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre’s prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown’s American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain’s Freud’s Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green’s On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins’ centenaries (2018).



BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 45 new works, 22 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres.

Barrington Stage Company has ushered in an exciting new era under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade. The 2023 season will include a wide range of productions from iconic musicals, powerful plays, star-studded cabaret performances and much more. BSC's upcoming season will delight and inspire audiences of all ages. For more information on the upcoming season, please visit barringtonstageco.org.