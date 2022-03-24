Lexington Historical Society to Present Chocolate Fundraiser: Support History While Indulging Your Sweet Tooth

For the last few months, Lexington Historical Society's A Taste for Chocolate has celebrated all things chocolate with talks, a demonstration, and an exhibition. The series will conclude with a festive tasting fundraiser on April 7th, from 7-9 pm at the Depot. This delectable fundraiser will help support the dynamic and diverse array of programs the Historical Society offers throughout the year.

The headliner for the fundraiser will be Trisha Pérez Kennealy, owner and culinary educator of Lexington's Inn at Hastings Park, with on-site restaurant Town Meeting Bistro, who will be creating both savory and sweet chocolate-inspired dishes for guests to enjoy. Joining her will be the Historical Society's Executive Director Carol S. Ward, who will lead guests in chocolate and wine tastings supplied by chocolate companies Chequessett Chocolate, Taza, and Loon Chocolate.

In addition local companies such as Golden Bell Chocolates and Sweets Bakery will be on hand to facilitate sampling of their delicious chocolate-based products, discuss their businesses, and offer guests goodies to take home.

Carol feels that this celebration will not only bring in new audiences to the museum, but also "who doesn't love chocolate?" The interesting thing, she states, is that chocolate is "universally recognized and widely enjoyed, yet people know little about the origin and history of it."

In Lexington, chocolate became an increasingly important commodity during the time of the Revolutionary War, as tea consumption plummeted. The Lexington Historical Society in fact has primary documents on display at the Munroe Tavern Archives and Research Center showcasing how many shops made sure to stock their shelves with alternatives, as evidenced by the accounts kept at what was William Munroe's general store. This exhibition, which will continue until April 24th at the Society's Archives Research Center at Munroe Tavern, explores the history of chocolate and cacao through the lens of objects from the diverse collection of the Lexington Historical Society, supplemented by loans from a private collection.

To RSVP for the fundraiser and learn more about the A Taste For Chocolate exhibition please visit our website https://www.lexingtonhistory.org/ or call us at 781-862-1703

About Lexington Historical Society:

Founded in 1886, Lexington Historical Society is an independent non-profit passionate about preserving Lexington's history and sharing it with the public. The mission of the Historical Society is to be a premier interpreter of the events of April 1775, and the faithful steward of all of the town's history through time.