Leslie Odom Jr., Cheyenne Jackson and More to Perform at Rockport Music

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Rockport Music will present five concerts featuring Tony Award-winners and more of Broadway's best at the Shalin Liu Performance Center through April. Get full details below!

Leslie Odom Jr. — April 8

Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. will make his Rockport debut on April 8. Known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton, Odom will perform selections from the American Songbook, pop songs, musical theater classics and music from Hamilton. The performance is sold out.

Cheyenne Jackson — October 18

Actor, singer and songwriter Cheyenne Jackson will perform on October 18. His stage and screen credits include Broadway’s Into the Woods, American Horror Story and the role of Tony in the San Francisco Symphony’s West Side Story.

Voctave — March 5

The 11-member a cappella ensemble Voctave will perform on March 5. The group’s repertoire includes Disney songs and Broadway selections, and its social media videos have received more than 160 million views.

World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway — April 4

World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway, the fifth production in the Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS series, will take place on April 4. Guest vocalists Kate Kortum and David Marino will perform new arrangements of songs from productions including Hamilton, Wicked, South Pacific and West Side Story.

Jessica Vosk — April 23

Jessica Vosk will perform on April 23. Known for her starring roles in Beaches, Wicked and Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, Vosk’s concert will combine Broadway favorites, pop songs and personal stories.

All performances take place at Rockport Music’s Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main Street, Rockport, MA 01966. Tickets for available performances and additional information can be found at rockportmusic.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and can be reached at 978-546-7391.

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