Lawrence Brownlee To Debut New Recital Program SONGS OF MY YOUTH

Highlighting major moments and memories of his musical upbringing and rise to operatic stardom, Lawrence Brownlee will perform works by Schubert, Strauss, Mozart, and Weill in addition to a selection of spirituals on May 22 at 7pm from downtown Worcester.

Commentary and anecdotes will be shared by Brownlee throughout the program, offering context for all the works being performed. This recital with pianist Myra Huang continues Music Worcester's presentation of virtual concerts during the current season, with the performance being live streamed from Worcester's newest theater and cultural venue.

The presentation serves as a community benefit concert, with all ticketing proceeds ($15/ticket) being split between the Worcester Black History Project, OurStory Edutainment, and the Worcester Black Heritage Juneteenth Festival.

"After several postponements Music Worcester is unbelievably excited to be bringing Larry Brownlee to Worcester for this autobiographical recital," said Adrien Finlay, Executive Director of Music Worcester, "and we feel so fortunate to be partnering with three organizations here in Worcester working to address systemic racism. Larry himself has been very active in recent years bringing attention to racial justice, and we hope this chance to support the work of our colleagues around Worcester will be the start of regular collaborations in the upcoming years."