Laura Benanti to Open Broadway in Worcester Series in March

Broadway in Worcester will present "An Evening with Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti" on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Jean McDonough Arts Center's Brick Box Theater. Tickets are on sale now, please visit: www.jmacworcester.org.

Broadway in Worcester, a brand new initiative launched by Worcester native Eric Butler, is committed to providing Central Massachusetts' audiences with the opportunity to see Broadway's most celebrated talents perform locally. The concert series will launch with five-time Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Laura Benanti.

"An Evening with Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti" will feature songs from her career along with humorous anecdotes and experiences she has encountered on and off the stage and screen. The New York Times praises Benanti: "supreme command, a thrilling voice and a wild sense of humor combine to make Laura Benanti's show a sensation." The Daily Beast raves that "Benanti's ridiculous range and exuberant talent lets her roam seamlessly through the musical landscape in a way that few other performers working today can."

Additionally, Ms. Benanti will be offering an educational workshop, supported by the George F. and Sybil H. Fuller Foundation. This educational workshop, a partnership between Broadway in Worcester, Worcester Public Schools, and the Hanover Theater and Conservatory will be free for high school and college aged students and their fine arts educators.

In a statement, Butler, the event's producer, reflected, "Laura is one of the American theater's most celebrated performers. Moreover, she is one of Broadway's biggest champions of arts education, racial justice and social equity. Her talents, passions, and priorities go unrivaled. We couldn't be prouder to have her join us in Worcester for this inaugural event with her esteemed musical director and accompanist Billy Stritch."

Broadway in Worcester plans to be an annual or bi-annual concert series. In addition to providing local access to Broadway celebrity performances, this endeavor hopes to foster collaboration between these talents and the area's local high school and college performing arts students through masterclass level educational programs.

Tickets are on sale to the public for "An Evening with Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti". Ticket prices range from $82 - $132. To purchase tickets, please visit: www.jmacworcester.org. The performance is scheduled for 8:00 pm on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, BrickBox Theater, 20B Franklin Street, Worcester, MA 01608.

About Laura Benanti

Tony Award winner and five-time Tony nominee Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress, who recently ended her critically acclaimed run on Broadway as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center's revival of My Fair Lady. Upcoming, she stars in the Hulu series "Life and Beth" opposite Amy Schumer. Her television credits include: "Gossip Girl"; "Home School Musical"; "Younger"; "The Detour"; "Supergirl"; "Law & Order: SVU"; "Nashville"; "The Good Wife"; "Elementary"; "Nurse Jackie"; "The Big C"; NBC's "The Sound of Music Live"; and her heralded turn as First Lady Melania Trump on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Film credits include "Tick, Tick, Boom"; "Worth" starring Michael Keaton; and "Here Today" starring Billy Crystal. Other Broadway credits include Steve Martin's Meteor Shower; Amalia Balash in She Loves Me (Tony and Drama Desk Award nomination); Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award winner); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony nomination, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award winner); Into the Woods (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations); In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play; The Wedding Singer; and Nine (starring Antonio Banderas). Other distinguished theater performances include: Perdita in The Winter's Tale at the Williamstown Theatre Festival; Anne in A Little Night Music at the L.A. Opera; Eileen in Wonderful Town; and Rosabella in The Most Happy Fella, both for City Center Encores!