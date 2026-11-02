Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
LITTLE RIVER BAND to Play Indian Ranch in 2027
The amphitheater at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA will host the band, which the release says sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.
Little River Band will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, July 11th as part of the 2027 concert season. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 6th at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through November 12th, while supplies last.
Little River Band was once dubbed as “the best singing band in the world,” by Glenn Frey of the Eagles. Through the '70's and '80's, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi platinum albums and chart topping hits. With worldwide album and CD sales of more than 30 million copies, they were also the first band to set a record for having Top 10 hits for six consecutive years.
The Little River Band is best known for their mega hits like, “Cool Change,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Reminiscing,” “Help is on its Way,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Man on your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” “The Night Owls,” “Lady,” and “Happy Anniversary.” This high energy, fantastically tight band keeps the audience on their feet. Folks have a hard time sitting still when Little River Band is playing. They perform the hits the way the crowd remembers them but with more feeling, vibe and energy than ever before. Fans can't help but move to the music and sing along with the Little River Band.
Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.
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