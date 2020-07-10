LISTEN: Brianna Robinson and Zaray Rodriguez Discuss Race in Opera on Boston Lyric Opera's Podcast AT ITS (S)CORE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

AT ITS (s)CORE is a bi-weekly podcast from Boston Lyric Opera centered around a single piece of music that sparks a conversation between artists about their shared experiences in the process of making opera, and living a life filled with music.

In the most recent episode, Boston Lyric Opera Jane and Steven Akin Emerging Artists Brianna J. Robinson and Zaray Rodriguez share their passion for music-making through discussing "Mira, O Norma" from Bellini's Norma.

They recount their career beginnings, reflect on their experiences in the opera industry as young women of color, and share their hopes for the future of the art form.

Listen below!

