LIPSYNCPALOOZA Comes to the Cotuit Center

The event is on Wednesday, October 26 at 7:00pm.

Sep. 28, 2022  
On Wednesday, October 26 at 7:00pm, for one night only, Cotuit Center for the Arts presents LipSyncPalooza: a lip sync competition live on the Main Stage!

The art of miming a vocal performance has risen from the ashes of lip-sync scandals like Milli Vanilli to a bonafide art form. Lip-syncing competitions are sweeping streaming services and social media and now it's your turn to show Cotuit audiences just how it's done. Or at least how you do it!

For our inaugural LipSyncPalooza event, you may sign up as a performer or buy a ticket to watch the fun as a member of the audience. All attendees will be voting live at the event.

Fifty percent of the ticket sales will be devoted to cash prizes, with thirty percent of the night's proceeds going to the first place winner and twenty percent to second place.

Performers may sign up as individuals or as groups (for groups, each member of the group must register). There is a $10 per person entry fee and a limit of one song per individual or group. Participants must sign up by the deadline of October 19.

Grab some friends and have a ball at LipSyncPalooza!

Tickets are $20 for general admission. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.


