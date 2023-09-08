LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit TV Show 

LETTERKENNY PRESENTS a night of stand-up comedy featuring four comedians from the popular award-winning Crave and Hulu Original series Letterkenny.

Brought to you by Puppers Golden Lager, the live event will feature Jeff McEnery (Alexander), Letterkenny writers, Olivia Stadler and Allie Pearse and headlined by Mark Forward (Coach). The tour will hit eight select cities in November and December. Tickets and VIP Packages, for all dates, go on sale to the general public Friday, September 15th @ 10 AM local at letterkenny.tv/live

Artist Presale: Tuesday, September 12th @ 10:00am LOCAL (pw: Puppers)

AMEX Presale: Wednesday, September 13th @ 10:00am LOCAL

Venue Presale: Thursday, September 14th @ 10:00am LOCAL

On Sale: Friday, September 15th @ 10:00am LOCAL

DATES:

Nov 16 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Nov 18 - Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

Nov 23 - Burlington, ON @ Burlington Performing Arts Centre

Nov 24 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Nov 30 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

Dec 1 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

Dec 3 - Kingston, ON @ Grand Theatre





MARK FORWARD was born on June 17th, 1974, and was raised in Oakville, Ontario by the lovely Reg and Joanne Forward. After taking theatre in college, he quickly found himself using those skills to enter into the world of stand-up comedy. This led him to appearances on John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show (Comedy Central), The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson (CBS), Funny As Hell (HBO) and Just For Laughs: All Access (The Comedy Network). Mark's work also includes "Coach" on the Crave Tv/Comedy Network series Letterkenny. Writing and performing on The Jon Dore Television Show (The Comedy Network/IFC) being a consulting producer and writer on the Crave TV original What Would Sal Do? and appearing as "Donny Mashman" on Season 3 of Fargo on FX.

JEFF MCENERY quickly established himself as one of the fastest-rising stars in comedy when he won the prestigious "Tim Sims Encouragement Award" and followed that up by winning "Yuk Yuk's $25,000 Great Canadian Laugh Off" and “Best Stand Up Newcomer” at the Canadian Comedy Awards. Since then, Jeff has made multiple appearances at every major Canadian comedy festival including the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival and Halifax Comedy Festival. He was nominated for “Best Male Stand Up” at the Canadian Comedy Awards and his hour-long Comedy Now! stand-up special aired nationally on CTV. As an actor, Jeff has a recurring role as Alexander on the hit show Letterkenny. He had a lead role in the movie Dog Pound and was a cast member on The Comedy Network's sketch show Hotbox. Jeff has also made guest appearances on Murdoch Mysteries, Covert Affairs, The Jon Dore Television Show and Naturally, Sadie.

OLIVIA STADLER is a comedian and TV writer. She currently writes on the award-winning Crave original show Letterkenny. Olivia was nominated for Breakout Comic of the year in 2020, just two years after being nominated for Newcomer Comic of the year in 2018. She can be seen on Just For Laughs' Roast Battle Canada seasons 1, 2 & 3 on CTV Comedy and Crave. She can also be seen as the lead in the feature film Stalkers and on an episode of Late Bloomer. Olivia is sharp, observant, and unapologetically honest both onstage and off – she makes as much or more content for the internet as she does for the stage, so be sure to check out her socials! https://linktr.ee/theoliviashow

ALLIE PEARSE is a standup comedian and writer on the award-winning TV shows Letterkenny and Shoresy. In 2022 she was a 'New Faces' performer at the Just For Laughs festival and is the winner of JFL's 2021 Standup & Pitch competition. She has performed for tapings at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, JFL's New Wave of Comedy and CBC's The Debaters. Allie was a staff writer on the 2022 JFL Galas where she wrote for Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy, Patton Oswalt and Russell Peters and a staff writer on Roast Battle Canada Season 3. She has performed at the Limestone Comedy Festival, Sled Island Comedy Festival, Hubcap Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival and 10 000 Laughs Festival. Allie has been featured on Sirius XM radio, has recorded for JFL Originals and OFF-JFL and was a co-headlining act at the 2022 Just For Laughs in Toronto. She has opened for Meg Stalter, Hannah Berner and Matteo Lane.

Exclusively available for streaming on Crave in Canada and Hulu in the U.S., LETTERKENNY revolves around the dustups Wayne (Jared Keeso) and his pals get into with their small-town rivals. For the hicks, skids and hockey players of Letterkenny, getting your ass kicked is a legitimate concern on a day-to-day basis. Catch Season 11 of LETTERKENNY streaming now on Crave in Canada and on Hulu in the United States.

Created by Jared Keeso who is also executive producer, co-writer and star, Letterkenny is produced by New Metric Media, in association with Play Fun Games and Bell Media, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and Bell Fund, with the assistance of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates. Jacob Tierney is executive producer, director, and co-writer and Mark Montefiore is executive producer for New Metric Media. Kara Haflidson & Brendan Brady are producers. For Bell Media, Senior Production Executive is Chris Kelley; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Rachel Goldstein-Couto, Head of Development, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.