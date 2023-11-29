LA CAGE AUX FOLLES and NEXT TO NORMAL Set For Barrington Stage Company's 2024 Season

Initial productions have been announced for the 2024 season at Barrington Stage Compapny, which will also mark BSC’s 30th anniversary.

BSC will produce the Tony Award-winning musical La Cage aux Folles, and the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal, which will be directed by Mr. Paul, in a co-production with Round House Theatre, Bethesda, MD.

“I have been thinking about the many variations of what constitutes a family, which is an element I feel that is explored, in very different ways, in both the ebullient La Cage aux Folles, and the gripping Next to Normal,” commented Alan Paul. “We are really thrilled to announce these two sensational musicals as the tentpoles of our 30th anniversary season, with a lot of exciting news still to come.”

La Cage aux Folles features book by Harvey Fierstein (Broadway: Kinky Boots, Torch Song Trilogy), music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (Broadway: Hello, Dolly!, Mame), based on the play by Jean Poirot. The original 1983 Broadway production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. Broadway revivals in 2005 and 2010 also received Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical. BSC’s production marks the company’s first Jerry Herman musical since Mack & Mabel (1999) and its first work written by actor-playwright and Broadway icon, Harvey Fierstein. La Cage aux Folles is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. concordtheatricals.com

La Cage aux Folles is based on the 1973 French play of the same name that also was turned into the 1978 French film comedy as well as the 1996 American remake, The Birdcage, starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane.

Next to Normal features music by Tom Kitt (Broadway: Bring It On, If/Then), book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey (Broadway: If/Then, The Last Ship). The original Broadway production, produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, and Second Stage Theatre, won three 2009 Tony Awards including Best Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The show recently received its London premiere in a critically acclaimed production at The Donmar Warehouse. BSC’s production will be directed by Alan Paul. Next to Normal is licensed by Music Theatre International.

Single tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale in March 2024. Season passes are now on sale. For more information, visit BarringtonStageCo.org.