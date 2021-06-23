Krysta Rodriguez, Kelli O'Hara, Stephanie J. Block, and More Set For Berkshire Theatre Group's Colonial Concert Series

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced The Colonial Concert Series: Featuring Broadway Favorites. Concerts by Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara; Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis; three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello; stage and screen actor Krysta Rodriguez; Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block; two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and Broadway and television actor Graham Rowat; and Tony Award-winner Rachel Bay Jones will be presented under The Big Tent outside at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA.

Kate Maguire says, "These intimate evenings of song will be enchanting under the Big Tent at the Colonial in Pittsfield. Last year's special evenings with The Naughton Family and Brian Stokes Mitchell were thrilling. When Brian Stokes Mitchell announced that the acoustics under the big tent were perfect, I thought, we are going to do this again!"

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling (413) 997-4444.

Kelli O'Hara In-Person in the Berkshires

Friday, June 25 at 7pm

Tickets: $100

Saturday, June 26 at 7pm, includes post-performance talkback

Tickets: $150

Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara brings her glorious voice, irresistible stage appeal, and radiant personality to the Berkshires in an evening of personal favorite songs. Plus she'll share post-pandemic ponderings about the purpose and power of the arts and its resilient people.

Norm Lewis: In Concert

Friday, July 2 at 7pm

Tickets: $75

Saturday, July 3 at 7pm, includes post-performance talkback

Tickets: $125*

*A portion of sales for this performance will go to The Actors Fund and Black Theatre United

SAG and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis brings his glorious voice and ineffable charm and warmth to Berkshire Theatre Group. Star of Netflix and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, Phantom Of The Opera, Les Miserables, Porgy & Bess, The Little Mermaid and more, Lewis is "among the most reliably impressive voices on Broadway" (NYT) and one of its most sought-after leading men. In an evening filled with the songs from roles that have brought him critical acclaim to unique takes on musical theatre standards, Lewis promises to leave audiences wanting more.

Carolee Carmello: My Outside Voice

Friday, July 9 at 7pm

Tickets: $75

With her powerhouse voice and fun backstage stories, three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello has charmed and delighted audiences across the country. Now she's bringing her varied characters and styles to the Berkshires. Singing from many of her 14 Broadway shows, classic composers and new voices, Carolee will thrill and entertain as she creates moments from her starring roles in everything from Mamma Mia to Hello Dolly!.

Krysta Rodriguez: In Concert

Saturday, July 10 at 7pm

Tickets: $75

Krysta Rodriguez brings her charming edge and humor to make her Berkshires concert debut with an evening of career highlights from such memorable turns as Broadway's Spring Awakening, The Addams Family, In the Heights, First Date, and her personal favorite songs and stories that have so far shaped her career. Fresh off playing the iconic Liza Minnelli in Ryan Murphy's newest Netflix series Halston, Rodriguez promises an evening of heartfelt laughs and an exciting performance you won't want to miss.

Stephanie J. Block: Returning Home

Saturday, August 21 at 2pm

Tickets: $100

Saturday, August 21 at 7pm

Tickets: $150

Recognized as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre, Stephanie J. Block is one of a few Broadway performers to garner three Tony Award nominations in just six years. She holds the current Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her star turn as Cher in The Cher Show. In this, her first live performance since March 2020, she will share with the audience the idea of returning home. Singing songs that reflect this last year of staying in our homes, her decision to relocate from the East Coast to her home state of California and bringing us to where she feels most at home...onstage. This will certainly be an emotional and heartfelt reunion as she returns home.

Kate Baldwin & Graham Rowat: Dressed Up Again

Saturday, August 28 at 7pm

Tickets: $75

With 14 Broadway shows between them, BTG alums Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat have the style it takes to entertain an audience. Come see these married actors share their favorite songs along with thrilling adventures of the stage and quarantine. Expect music by Stephen Sondheim; Bock and Harnick; Frank Loesser; Cole Porter and Jason Robert Brown. They've escaped their webcams and are back on stage, but do the clothes still fit? Kate and Graham are "Dressed Up Again."

An Evening With Rachel Bay Jones

Saturday, September 4 at 7pm

Tickets: $75

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Rachel Bay Jones from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen shares the songs and stories that have shaped her life and career. Rachel's intimate yet soaring voice creates an incredibly dynamic evening, featuring music by Stephen Schwartz, David Yazbeck and Pasek & Paul among others. Musical Direction by Randy Redd.