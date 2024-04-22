Kenny White Comes to Club Passim in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Kenny White will come to Club Passim on June 9 following a long and successful musical journey. From Cheerios and Chevrolet to love songs and ballads Kenny White turned a career in jingles into a life as a troubadour His shows include original music, with songs ranging from humorous to heartfelt, with White on piano and guitar. Americana singer-songwriter Janie Barnett opens. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Born in New York City and raised across the river in Fort Lee, NJ, Kenny White began his career in the 1970s, touring exclusively as the keyboard player for Jonathan Edwards and later with Livingston Taylor, on Linda Ronstadt's legendary, “Living in the USA” tour.

He became a fixture in the NYC studio scene throughout the 1980s and 1990s with commercials “The Unsinkable Taste of Cheerios,” nearly seven years of Chevrolet's “Heartbeat of America” campaign, countless ads for Coca Cola and many others. Commercial work enabled White to direct artists as renowned and varied as Linda Ronstadt, Gladys Knight, Mavis Staples, Ricky Skaggs, and Aaron Neville.

White contributed to film soundtracks Message in a Bottle, Where the Heart Is and four films by Indie-director laureate, John Sayles. White also appears on dozens of recordings of other musicians, including Marc Cohn's platinum debut.

Club Passim will host Kenny White on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.