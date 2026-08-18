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Kelli O'Hara to Perform at Nantucket Performing Arts Center

The performance will take place on August 29.

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Kelli O'Hara to Perform at Nantucket Performing Arts Center

Tony Award winning and Emmy, SAG, and Grammy Award nominated actress Kelli O’Hara will perform live in concert for one-night only at Nantucket Performing Arts Center on August 29, 2026. She will be accompanied by her long-time music director, Dan Lipton

Kelli O'Hara has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. The Tony Award winner, Emmy, SAG, and Grammy-nominated actress has appeared in thirteen Broadway shows for which she has garnered nine Tony Award nominations. 

She won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics nominations for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I. O’Hara’s other Broadway credits include Days of Wine and Roses Kiss Me Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, The Light in the Piazza, Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde.

This past winter, she starred opposite Tom Hanks in the world premiere of the Off-Broadway play This World of Tomorrow. Most recently, she starred in the Tony Award nominated Broadway revival of Fallen Angels opposite Rose Byrne, in which she received her ninth Tony Award Nomination — this time for Lead Actress in a Play. 

O’Hara received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, The Accidental Wolf, and can currently be seen on HBO’s The Gilded Age, which was nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

In 2015, she made history as the first artist to make the crossover from Broadway to Opera when she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehár’s The Merry Widow opposite Renée Fleming and in 2018 returned as Despina in Mozart's Così Fan Tutte. She was last seen at The Metropolitan Opera in the world premiere of Kevin Puts’ The Hours as Laura Brown, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Opera Recording.

O’Hara is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic and The New York Pops. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight Records.

Tickets for the general public go on-sale August 24 at 12pm EST.

Photo credit: David Noles

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