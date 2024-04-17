Julia Cash and Friends Comes to The Allen Center in Newton in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra will feature their own concertmaster Julia Cash, in Julia Cash and Friends, an afternoon of violin-centric chamber music, featuring two new members of Pro Arte, violinists Yeolim Nam, Jeff Pearson, Liana Zaretsky, and cellist Rebecca Thornblade. The performance takes place at the Allen Center for the Arts and Culture, in Newton, MA. For tickets and information visit proarte.org.

The group of musicians will perform Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto in B minor, Grażyna Bacewicz's Concerto for 4 violins and Bedřich Smetana's Quartet No. 1 (“From my Life”).

Julia Cash is an active freelance musician and teacher in the Boston Area. She has served as principal second and assistant concertmaster of Opera Boston, and she performs regularly with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, Boston Ballet, Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Boston, and as concertmaster of Alea III's new music ensemble. Cash is also an avid teacher and music educator. Along with her private studio, she has taught at schools and festivals throughout the U.S. She is currently on faculty at New England Conservatory Preparatory School, Boston Latin School, and the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, violinist Yeolim Nam received her primary training from the prestigious Sun-Hwa Arts School in Korea, where she received many awards, including the grand prize for the school's chamber music competition. Nam holds a Master of Music degree from the New England Conservatory in Boston, Massachusetts, where she studied under Malcolm Lowe. An avid chamber musician, Nam spent many summers at various chamber music festivals and performed with many orchestras.

Jeff Pearson is a violinist and teacher in the Boston Area. He received his Master of Music in violin performance from New England Conservatory and his Bachelor of Arts from Williams College. Pearson maintains an active schedule of orchestral and chamber playing. He plays with the Boston Philharmonic, among other orchestras in the Greater Boston area, and is a chamber coach at New England Conservatory's Preparatory School.

Liana Zaretsky was born in Moscow, Russia. Liana started violin lessons a few years after her family immigrated to the U.S. and landed in Boston, MA. Liana received her bachelor's degree in music from the Manhattan School of Music, where she studied with third-prize Tchaikovsky Competition winner Albert Markov. Zaretsky appears regularly with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and with the Boston Pops Orchestra. She served on the faculty of All Newton Music School for seven years and as guest faculty for the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras, coaching chamber music. Currently, she teaches at New England Conservatory in the Preparatory School and at the Rivers School.

Rebecca Thornblade, a grand prize winner of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition, has had an active and versatile career as a chamber music and orchestral cellist. Rebecca has worked with many renowned quartets and was featured on WGBH's “Classical Performances” with pianist Gilbert Kalish and has collaborated with flutist Carol Wincenc and pianist Randall Hodgkinson. Rebecca is currently a member of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, is on the Music Performance Faculty in Cello at Wellesley College, and is on the music faculty of Point Counterpoint in Vermont.