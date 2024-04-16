Jon Pardi And Jamey Johnson Added To Atlantic Union Bank After Hours 2024 Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two new shows have been added to the 2024 Concert Season at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia. Jon Pardi is coming on Saturday, June 22, 2024 and Jamey Johnson performs on Friday, July 12, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for both shows through April 25th, while supplies last.

Since first hitting the country landscape, Jon Pardi has separated himself from the pack, carving a lane that was all his own by producing, writing, and singing songs he created from the melodies up, and earning praise for it. Having “cut a path through modern country's embrace of pop, hip-hop and EDM” (The New York Times), ACM and CMA award-winning artist Jon Pardi is a “hero in the making” (Variety) with “an emboldened work...that draws both vitality and assurance from his anything-but-sterile relationship to his tradition's modern era” (NPR). With his “state-of-the-art blend of traditional instrumentation and progressive grooves that point to country's future” (Rolling Stone), Pardi is “a leader among a growing number of artists bringing back fiddle, steel and twang” (People).

Currently headlining his worldwide Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, Pardi recently released new music from an upcoming project, “Cowboys and Plowboys” ft. Luke Bryan, as the follow up single to his sixth career #1 on Country radio, “Your Heart Or Mine,” off of his ACM Album of the Year nominated project, Mr. Saturday Night. Featured by NPR, Paste, Billboard, and The Tennessean, Pardi's album Mr. Saturday Night proved Pardi "might be the most successful at combining the old-school sound with today's need for hooks” (Nash News), earning praise for his ability to "blaze his own trail over the past decade” (Billboard) with a “refusal to chase (that) sets Mr. Saturday Night apart” (Taste of Country). The album earned Pardi back-to-back Album of the Year nominations and reunited the producing team of Bart Butler, Ryan Gore and Pardi, the same team behind the boards of his critically acclaimed CMA and ACM Album of the Year nominated project, Heartache Medication. Heartache Medication debuted among the top albums on Billboard's Country Albums chart and was named in 2019 Rolling Stone's “Best Album of the Year” and by the Los Angeles Times as one of the (Top 10) “Best Albums of the Year.” Heartache Medication followed his breakthrough Platinum-selling album, California Sunrise, which featured the multi-platinum, chart-topping hits “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor” and “Night Shift.”

Country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson will launch his What a View tour on June 20, 2024 that will feature songs from his award-winning catalog as well as much-anticipated new music.

While Johnson has spent the better part of more than two decades on the road, he took a break from touring much of last year to focus on songwriting. The name of the tour came from one of the songs written during this burst of creativity.

Johnson is widely regarded as one of the best country songwriters of his generation and is known for songs such as “In Color,” “Give It Away,” “High Cost of Living,” “That's Why I Write Songs” and “Can't Cash My Checks.”

He is also known for the breadth and depth of his ever-changing set lists, which include his hits, album cuts and covers of country standards, as well as new songs, so fans never know what they can expect.

Johnson, who has received 11 Grammy nominations, is “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” according to The Washington Post. He has received tremendous praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal and other publications, many of which have hailed his albums as masterpieces.

His album That Lonesome Song was certified platinum for more than 1 million in sales, and his double album, The Guitar Song, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard country album charts and was certified gold.

He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year awards--for “Give It Away” and “In Color”--from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2024 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now for Bryson Tiller on June 8th, T-Pain on June 13th, Elle King on June 23rd, Brantley Gilbert on June 29th, Shinedown on August 2nd, Alabama on August 10th, and Cole Swindell on August 17th. Oliver Anthony's show on May 17th is sold out. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2024 concert season.

Tickets for Jon Pardi on Saturday, June 22, 2024 and Jamey Johnson on Friday, July 12, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; shows start at 7:00 PM. These events are rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047.

About EventMakers - USA

EventMakers-USA currently produces Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, VA and SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, VA. In the past, the company produced and managed the After Hours Concert series at Innsbrook After Hours, which was voted the Best of Richmond Winner for live music, for eight years. They have brought some of the best concerts to the Central Virginia area for nearly a decade. The company has been a leader in the special event industry for over thirty years designing, producing, and managing major events throughout America. Central Virginia has always been the company's home.