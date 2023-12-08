Join Passim School of Music's 'Writing 10 Songs In One Day' Challenge With Naomi Westwater

Passim School of Music is looking to kickstart creativity with a unique songwriting experience for both veteran and beginner songwriters. Led by Naomi Westwater, the ‘Writing 10 Songs In One Day' workshop will challenge students to write a new song every day for the first 10 days of the year. The workshop is just one of over twenty workshops being offered by the Passim School of music. A complete list of courses and registration can be found at passim.org/school-of-music.

During the ‘Writing 10 Songs In One Day Workshop' Westwater will use prompts, free-writes, and structured forms to enhance artists' creativity. As a two-time nominee for the Boston Music Awards in the category of best singer-songwriter, this talented artist will provide guests with a secure and welcoming environment to take risks. A week after this retreat, there will be a private virtual open mic where each participant will select one of their new songs to share. The workshop takes place on Monday, January 1 at 11:00 a.m-6:00 p.m ET on Zoom.

“Whether you are a seasoned songwriter with a few albums in your catalog, or you are just starting out and looking for tips on where to begin, this class has something for everyone,” said Rachel Sumner, School of Music Manager. “Naomi will give artists a unique approach to handle the often daunting task of songwriting.”

This winter, artists can also broaden their skills at the Passim School of Music with Kat Wallace's masterclass The Side Musician, Kayla Blackburn's Live Sound for Performers, Taking Solos in Bluegrass with Stash Wyslouch, as well as ensemble programs around Queens of Country, Jug Band, and Celtic music. Lessons in guitar, voice, mandolin, and much more. Registration is available now at https://www.passim.org/school-of-music/.

Founded in 2000, the Passim School of Music offers classes, master classes, workshops, and private lessons to adults in an engaging and informal setting. All classes are taught by professional musicians.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.