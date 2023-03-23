Jimmy Webb Comes To City Winery Boston In April

Multi-Grammy Award winner Jimmy Webb, whose hits have been sung by artists ranging from Glenn Campbell to Guns N' Roses will perform in concert at City Winery Boston Thursday April 6. Tickets and information are at Click Here.

Known worldwide as a master of his trade, Jimmy Webb's timeless hits continue to be performed and recorded by the industry's biggest names, and his new compositions span the musical spectrum from classical to pop. This past year saw his "Wichita Lineman" on the set list in three major artist tours - Guns N' Roses, Little Big Town, and Toby Keith - and featured prominently in an episode of the Netflix series Ozark.

Not many artists can say they premiered a classical nocturne and had a rap hit with Kanye West ("Do What You Gotta Do" a central hook in "Famous") in the same year, but Jimmy's career is full of surprises. Since his first platinum record "The Worst That Could Happen," Webb has had numerous hits including "Up, Up and Away," "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," "Wichita Lineman," "Galveston," "Highwayman," "All I Know" and "MacArthur Park," and has also become a leader and mentor in the industry as a champion for songwriters.

Webb is the only artist ever to have received Grammy Awards for music, lyrics and orchestration and in 2016 Rolling Stone magazine listed Webb as one of the top 50 songwriters of all time. He was the youngest member ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and served as its chairman, and served proudly as the Vice Chair of ASCAP.

Jimmy Webb performs at City Winery Boston Thursday April 6. Doors will open at 6PM, Show at 8PM. For tickets and information, visit Click Here. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.