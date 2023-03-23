Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jimmy Webb Comes To City Winery Boston In April

Jimmy Webb performs at City Winery Boston Thursday April 6. 

Mar. 23, 2023  

Jimmy Webb Comes To City Winery Boston In April

Multi-Grammy Award winner Jimmy Webb, whose hits have been sung by artists ranging from Glenn Campbell to Guns N' Roses will perform in concert at City Winery Boston Thursday April 6. Tickets and information are at Click Here.

Known worldwide as a master of his trade, Jimmy Webb's timeless hits continue to be performed and recorded by the industry's biggest names, and his new compositions span the musical spectrum from classical to pop. This past year saw his "Wichita Lineman" on the set list in three major artist tours - Guns N' Roses, Little Big Town, and Toby Keith - and featured prominently in an episode of the Netflix series Ozark.

Not many artists can say they premiered a classical nocturne and had a rap hit with Kanye West ("Do What You Gotta Do" a central hook in "Famous") in the same year, but Jimmy's career is full of surprises. Since his first platinum record "The Worst That Could Happen," Webb has had numerous hits including "Up, Up and Away," "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," "Wichita Lineman," "Galveston," "Highwayman," "All I Know" and "MacArthur Park," and has also become a leader and mentor in the industry as a champion for songwriters.

Webb is the only artist ever to have received Grammy Awards for music, lyrics and orchestration and in 2016 Rolling Stone magazine listed Webb as one of the top 50 songwriters of all time. He was the youngest member ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and served as its chairman, and served proudly as the Vice Chair of ASCAP.

Jimmy Webb performs at City Winery Boston Thursday April 6. Doors will open at 6PM, Show at 8PM. For tickets and information, visit Click Here. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.




New England Conservatory Welcomes Acclaimed Vocalist, Composer, Lyricist, Improviser And E Photo
New England Conservatory Welcomes Acclaimed Vocalist, Composer, Lyricist, Improviser And Educator Fay Victor For An April Residency
New England Conservatory's Contemporary Musical Arts program welcomes acclaimed composer Fay Victor for a residency capped by a concert. The Music of Fay Victor on Tuesday, April 11 features CMA students and faculty in collaboration with Victor, performing her works as well as original student compositions.
New Rep Announces 2023 Season Directors Photo
New Rep Announces 2023 Season Directors
New Repertory Theatre has announced the Directors for each of the plays of its 2023 Season, as the company continues to build on its nearly 40-year legacy of excellent, provocative theatrical productions that speak to the vital issues of our time.  
Aida Rodriguez To Take The Stage At City Winery Boston, April 12 Photo
Aida Rodriguez To Take The Stage At City Winery Boston, April 12
Multi-talent actress, comedian, and writer Aida Rodriguez will be bringing her unique brand of insightful and observational comedy to the City Winery Boston Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
The New England Foundation For The Arts Names Harold Steward As Next Executive Director Photo
The New England Foundation For The Arts Names Harold Steward As Next Executive Director
The New England Foundation for the Arts announced that Harold Steward (they/he) will join the organization as the next executive director.

More Hot Stories For You


New Rep Announces 2023 Season DirectorsNew Rep Announces 2023 Season Directors
March 31, 2023

New Repertory Theatre has announced the Directors for each of the plays of its 2023 Season, as the company continues to build on its nearly 40-year legacy of excellent, provocative theatrical productions that speak to the vital issues of our time.  
Provincetown CabaretFest Announces Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023
March 31, 2023

The  23rd Annual Provincetown CabaretFest “Sondheim By The Sea”  festival will be held June 5 – June 11 , 2023 at : The Commons, Brasswood Inn and The Crown & Anchor Inn. In Provincetown, MA.
Aida Rodriguez To Take The Stage At City Winery Boston, April 12Aida Rodriguez To Take The Stage At City Winery Boston, April 12
March 30, 2023

Multi-talent actress, comedian, and writer Aida Rodriguez will be bringing her unique brand of insightful and observational comedy to the City Winery Boston Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
The New England Foundation For The Arts Names Harold Steward As Next Executive DirectorThe New England Foundation For The Arts Names Harold Steward As Next Executive Director
March 30, 2023

The New England Foundation for the Arts announced that Harold Steward (they/he) will join the organization as the next executive director.
CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE is Coming to North Shore Music Theatre in MayCHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE is Coming to North Shore Music Theatre in May
March 30, 2023

Come celebrate the one and only CHITA RIVERA in CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE, a unique concert event coming to North Shore Music Theatre on Sunday, May 7 at 2pm with special guest George Dvorsky.
share