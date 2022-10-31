Jeffrey Gaines Will Play City Winery Boston in November

Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Gaines, whose debut album in 1992 was greeted with critical acclaim and spawned the hit single "Hero in Me," is bringing his unique talents to Boston on Saturday, November 12 at City Winery Boston. Tickets are on sale now for the 7:30pm show at citywinery.com/boston.

Throughout his three-decade recording career, Gaines has maintained an impressive standard for soul-searching, introspective lyrics, and catchy, uplifting melodies. Since bursting on the scene with his self-titled 1992 debut album, the charismatic singer-songwriter-guitarist has built a beloved body of recordings that's won him a large and deeply devoted international fan base.

"The biggest pleasure I derive from this is playing live," Gaines notes. "There's nothing more satisfying for me than a good live gig. I'm in control, but the audience can take it to a place that's higher than I can imagine. When I show up for a live gig, I don't need much, there's no rider. It's just, turn it on, let the audience in, and we'll do the rest. It's the best job anyone could ever have."

He has sold out theaters and clubs throughout North America and Europe, and has earned high respect from his peers, Gaines was featured as Special Guest on tours with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Tracy Chapman, Stevie Nicks, and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

Jeffrey also recently re-released two poignant selections from his self-titled debut, the impactful "Choices" and "Why?," which deal with the controversial subject matter of abortion and gun rights, respectively - only a few weeks after the Supreme Court revoked the rights for American citizens to choose, and just days after the 356th (at the time of printing) mass shooting in the U.S. happened in 2022.

With more than a quarter-century of recording and performing under his belt, Jeffrey Gaines is enjoying life and music more than ever. "Nowadays, I know what the job is about so there's nothing to stress about," he says. "I know that there's people out there who want it, so I have the opportunity to extend their experience. I guess I could lay my albums all out and see that they tell a story, but personally I prefer to keep looking forward."

Jeffrey Gaines will perform at City Winery Boston on Saturday November 12 at 7:30 PM (doors at 6:30pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.