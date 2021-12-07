Jason Palmer Quartet Brings Holiday Jazz To Boston
This performance will also be available to stream on-demand on YouTube starting December 16, 2021.
Trumpeter Jason Palmer returns to Boston to lead his Quintet in a joyous, festive concert of holiday favorites presented by the Celebrity Series! Taking inspiration from Thad Jones and Duke Ellington's magical arrangements of classics, Palmer puts his own twist on Christmas and holiday favorites. Spend a Saturday afternoon with some amazing musicians: this show will be a can't-miss holiday event for the whole family!
Jason Palmer Quintet: "Holiday Favorites Inspired by Ellington and Jones"
Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston
December 11, 2021 at 3pm ET
Arlington Street Church, 25, Arlington Street, Boston
https://www.celebrityseries.org/live-performances/neighborhood-arts/jason-palmer-quintet/
Tickets: Free
