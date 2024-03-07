Jason Mraz Announces New Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY Award winning musician/songwriter Jason Mraz added three new shows to his summer tour, “The Magical Mystical Radical Rhythmical Ride” – June 30 in Providence, RI at the Providence Performing Arts Center; July 2 in Lenox, MA with The Boston Pops and July 3 in Portsmouth, NH at The Music Hall.

Mraz also announced funk/alt-pop band Ripe will support July 5 - July 13, while jazz guitarist Dr. Molly Miller, a member of Mraz's Superband, will open July 16-26 and August 1-10 with the Molly Miller Trio.

All dates on “The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride” will feature a stage full of musicians, including longtime collaborators Raining Jane and Austin, TX-based Grooveline Horns, performing new pop tunes and Mraz fan favorites alike.

The show with The Boston Pops marks the third symphony show announced as part of the run: Mraz and The Superband will also perform at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra on July 28 and return to The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park with the San Diego Symphony on August 11.

Last month, Jason performed with eight San Diego nonprofits as part of Kaleidoscope, presented by the Jason Mraz Foundation at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido, CA. The Jason Mraz Foundation supports arts education and inclusivity, and the eight participating organizations – A Step Beyond, Banding Together, Diversionary Theatre, Monarch School, San Diego Young Artists Music Academy, Tap Fever Studios, Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts and Wheelchair Dancers Organization – all performed alongside Mraz at the two shows. The Foundation raised more than $80,000 through the events, and each organization received $10,000 in additional grants.

Mraz's eighth and most recent studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, marks a return to pop music. “I Feel Like Dancing,” the lead single, is a reminder to dance your own dance without fear, no matter what it looks like. “Songs appear out of a real necessity, and this song appeared as I struggled with identity and self worth in my mid-40s,” he notes. “And I have to truly dance like no one's watching.”

The song inspired Mraz to compete in Season 32 of “Dancing With The Stars,” where he finished in second place. Last month, Mraz reunited with Emmy Award-nominated singer/songwriter and composer Ingrid Michaelson for a brand new single, "Love Is.” The song, now streaming everywhere, marks the second collaboration for the pair, following “Christmas Valentine” in 2019.

Jason Mraz: The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride

Summer 2024

Ripe opening July 5-13

The Molly Miller Trio opening July 16-26 and August 1-10

JUNE

30 – Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

JULY

2 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood – with The Boston Pops

3 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

5 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

6 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

7 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

9 – Burlington, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum

10 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

12 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

13 – Niagara Falls, ON – Fallsview Casino Resort – OLG Stage

17 – Grand Rapids, MI – venue and on-sale date TBA

19 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live

20 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

21 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

23 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park

24 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

26 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

28 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra

AUGUST

1 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

2 – Sandpoint, ID – Festival at Sandpoint

3 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

6 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion

7 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

9 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley

10 – Temecula, CA – The Pechanga Summit

11 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – with the San Diego Symphony