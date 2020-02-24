Jamey Johnson Returns To Indian Ranch

Indian Ranch announced that Jamey Johnson will return for the Summer Concert Series in Webster, MA on Sunday, August 2nd at 1:00 PM. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 28 at 10:00 AM and the Insiders Club Presale will take place Tuesday, February 25 at 10:00 AM.

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is "one of the greatest country singers of our time," according to the Washington Post. He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACMs. His 2008 album, That Lonesome Song, was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his 2010 ambitious double album, The Guitar Song, received a gold certification. In addition, he won two Song of the Year Trophies, for "Give It Away" and "In Color," both from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He has received tremendous praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal and other publications, many of which have hailed his albums as masterpieces.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch recently opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are The Mavericks on June 27th, Chris Janson on July 11th, Get the Led Out on July 25th, Justin Moore on August 8th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 9th, Yacht Rock Revue on August 16th, the Fire on the Mountain Tour with The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band on August 30th and Los Lobos on September 12th. More shows will be announced soon.

In addition, Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2020 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com.



Tickets for Jamey Johnson on Sunday, August 2, 2020 go on-sale Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Indian Ranch concerts open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00AM - 3:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.





