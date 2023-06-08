James Hunter Six Comes to City Winery Boston This Month

The performance is on Sunday June 18th.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Listen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Photo 3 Listen: RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops
BTG Reveals Casting For MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and PHOTOGRAPH 51 Photo 4 BTG Reveals Casting For MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and PHOTOGRAPH 51

James Hunter Six Comes to City Winery Boston This Month

The eponymous James Hunter Six comes to City Winery Boston, bringing its distinct R&B vibe to town Sunday June 18th.  Tickets and information are available at citywineryboston.com.

Known for his iconic, reedy tenor voice and signature phrasing, James Hunter has worked on the railway, busked in the streets of London, and provided backup vocals and guitar for Van Morrison. Over his career, he’s  also played clubs and theaters all over the world, written scores of original songs, and “recorded some of the most original and honest rhythm & soul albums of the last two decades,” as Elmore Magazine declared. 

In the early 90’s, Van Morrison recruited Hunter to sing backup on tour and on two albums, A Night in San Francisco and Days Like This. In the years to follow, Hunter opened shows for Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Willie Nelson, and Tom Petty, and headlined clubs and theatres in England, Europe, Australia and the United States.

By 2006, Hunter was recognized with a Grammy Award  nomination for  Best Traditional Blues Album for People Gonna Talk and an American Music Award for Best New/Emerging Artist. He and his band then hit the road for a decade of extensive touring and recorded critically-acclaimed studio albums--The Hard Way (2008), Minute by Minute (2013), Hold On! (2016), and Whatever it Takes (2018). By 2016, MOJO Magazine had crowned him “The United Kingdom’s Greatest Soul Singer.”

Hunter wanted to acknowledge the band, who had been with him since the early 1990s. When he decided to record again, it was as the James Hunter Six. The James Hunter Six toured relentlessly to support the release of Minute by Minute in 2013, teaming up with producer Bosco Mann of Daptone Records. They played high-profile club and festival dates as headliners, and shared stages with Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Budos Band, and others. Based on both the quality of the music they made and the easy touring camaraderie the group shared with Daptone acts, Mann signed Hunter to his label.

In March 2020, and unceremoniously coinciding with the beginning of COVID lockdowns, The James Hunter Six released another offering of no-nonsense rhythm and blues. Recorded and produced by Mann, Nick of Time (2020) is an example of how a master songsmith can continually draw fresh water from a bottomless well. In addition to the up-tempo, swinging R&B that put The James Hunter Six on the map, Nick of Time explores so much more.

On Valentine's Day of 2022, Daptone Records released his most recent album, With Love, The James Hunter Six, a collection of candle-lit ballads and love songs, selected from the vast trove of his Daptone Recordings.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Americana Theatre Company Presents BIG FISH, July 14- 30 Photo
Americana Theatre Company Presents BIG FISH, July 14- 30

Americana Theatre Company (ATC), Plymouth's professional theatre company, presents the endearing, captivating musical  “Big Fish,” on select dates from July 14 through 30, at Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25 ½ Court Street, Plymouth.  Performances are held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, with 2 pm matinees on Sundays. “Big Fish” book is by John August, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and written by John August's Columbia Motion Picture.

2
Pilgrim Festival Singers Presents AMERICAN VOICES Summer Concert Series Photo
Pilgrim Festival Singers Presents AMERICAN VOICES Summer Concert Series

Pilgrim Festival Singers, a select vocal ensemble of Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), presents its four-concert summer series, “American Voices – Celebrating our American Heritage,” on Saturday, June 10, 4 pm, at First Trinitarian Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate; Sunday, June 11, 4 pm,  at First Congregational Church, 254 Main Street, Plympton; Saturday, June 24, 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 25, 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth.

3
Paula Plum Directs LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE With Hub Theatre Company Of Boston Photo
Paula Plum Directs LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE With Hub Theatre Company Of Boston

An event ten years in the making!  Hub Theatre Company of Boston will conclude the celebration of its 10th anniversary season with the revival of Nora and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss and What I Wore, directed by local favorite Paula Plum.  The show will run at Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. in Boston's Back Bay, from Saturday, July 22, through Saturday, August 5, 2023 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm and a Saturday matinee on August 5 at 2:00 pm. 

4
WISHBONE ASH Comes to City Winery Boston This Month Photo
WISHBONE ASH Comes to City Winery Boston This Month

City Winery Boston will present Wishbone Ash live in concert on Thursday, June 15th at 8:00 PM. Known for their distinctive brand of melodic rock, Wishbone Ash will perform their landmark album, Argus, in its entirety.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee Video
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New England WizardFest & Magic Convention
Boxboro Regency (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mania: The ABBA Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# To Steve With Love, Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (8/07-8/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lehman Trilogy
Huntington Theatre (6/13-7/16)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
American Repertory Theater (5/17-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (7/06-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boeing Boeing
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (6/07-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Band's Visit
Huntington Theatre (11/11-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
The Cape Playhouse (8/30-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# James Gallagher
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (9/14-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You