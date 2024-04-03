JAGGED LITTLE PILL To Complete US Tour At Hanover Theater In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a nearly six-year journey that began at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA on May 5, 2018, Jagged Little Pill will conclude its US tour this weekend with performances April 4 - 7 at The Hanover Theater in Worcester, MA.

The exhilarating musical based on Alanis Morrisette's world-changing music with a Tony Award-winning book by Diablo Cody and directed by Diane Paulus was developed and premiered by American Repertory Theater at Harvard University where Paulus serves as the Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director.

“Developing Jagged Little Pill and sharing it with our audiences has been such an extraordinary experience for all of us at the American Repertory Theater,” said Paulus as the A.R.T. run concluded in July 2018. “Our cast was profoundly changed by developing and performing this show in this town and for this community. At the A.R.T., we are continuously challenging ourselves to create theater that makes an impact, which is why the audience reaction to this show has been so meaningful.”

Following the A.R.T. run, Jagged Little Pill began performances on Broadway on November 3, 2019. The production's run, like so many others, was interrupted when Broadway theaters closed their doors March 12, 2020. Performances resumed in October 2021 and concluded in December. The Jagged Little Pill US Tour began on September 6, 2022. An additional Australian production ran December 2021 through July 2022.

ABOUT JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Joy, strength, love, courage, catharsis, LIFE: everything we want in a Broadway show can be found in this Tony and Grammy Award-winning new musical about a perfectly imperfect American family, based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. You live, you learn, you connect, you jump out of your seat, you feel truly human… at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Jagged Little Pill features a book by Diablo Cody; music by Morissette and Glen Ballard; lyrics by Morissette; additional music by Michael Farrell and Guy Sigsworth; music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt; choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and direction by Diane Paulus.

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernandez; costume design by Emily Rebholz; lighting design by Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend; sound design by Tony Award nominee Jonathan Deans; and video design by Lucy Mackinnon. Video/projection design at A.R.T. was by Finn Ross.

For the North American tour, hair, wig, & make-up design is by J. Jared Janas. Music direction is by Matt Doebler. Casting is by Jillian Cimini/C12 Casting. Veronica Aglow is the production stage manager. Colette Luckie is the People and Culture Director.