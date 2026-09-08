Interview: Director James Warwick On THE NORWEGIANS at Shakespeare & Company

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Shakespeare & Company is presenting THE NORWEGIANS, C. Denby Swanson's sharp and surprising dark comedy, directed by James Warwick. Set in a Minnesota bar where heartbreak is served alongside beer, the play follows Betty and Olive, two women reeling from romantic betrayal who hatch an unlikely plan: hiring a pair of Norwegian hitmen to deal with the men who wronged them. When the killers, Tor and Gus, turn out to be unfailingly polite and disarmingly gentle, the play finds its humor in the contrast between Midwestern civility and the brutal business at hand.

The production is now on stage through October 4th, 2026.

Warwick has worked on and off Broadway as a leading actor and director and played leading roles in over a dozen television series in both the US and his native England. After training at the Royal Central School and performing in UK regional theatre and London's West End, he became an American citizen 25 years ago and has worked in Los Angeles and New York. Now based in the Berkshires, he has directed at Shakespeare & Company, Chester Theatre, Great Barrington Public Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Group, and The Majestic Theatre in West Springfield, and is the recipient of awards from The Spotlight, BAFTA, and the Berkshire Critics Association, among others.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Warwick about what drew him to this lesser-known comedy, the collaborative process behind its staging and choreography, and why laughter feels especially vital right now.

What first drew you to THE NORWEGIANS, and what made you want to direct this particular script?

It's wildly funny, but still beautifully written. Four great characters, in multiple, extreme circumstances. Outrageously comedic situations with a serious underbelly. A director's dream.

Since the play isn't widely known, how would you describe it to someone who has never heard of it before?

Two women of a certain age have recently relocated from Texas and Kentucky to the bitter cold winters of Minnesota. They have both been betrayed by men in their lives and plot their revenge. In a series of slowly revealed twists and turns the play takes us on a roller-coaster of missed opportunities, mistaken identities and pure fantasy. Great fun.

What do you think makes this dark comedy resonate with audiences, despite its unusual premise involving hitmen?

Who hasn't said or thought at one time, "I could kill her, or him"? "Dark comedy" is a simple description of the play but as an English actor and director, I think anyone who has seen Monty Python, or Fawlty Towers or enjoyed outrageous comedy inherent in vaudeville or great comedic films of the past, they will revel in this production.

Can you talk about the balance between the humor and the darker themes of revenge and heartbreak in the show?

C. Denby Swanson has written an extraordinarily complex balance between laughter and tears. The show has real heart and sadness while at the same time, making us laugh at our own insecurities, and our fears about how far we may go to exact our penalties for revenge when wronged.

What qualities were you looking for in casting Betty, Olive, Tor, and Gus?

Quite simply, four outstanding actors who understand the art of comedy.

How would you describe the chemistry of this cast, and what do they bring to these roles?

They sizzle. They all bring layers of their own life experiences, just like every good actor.

How much collaboration went into developing the movement and choreography with your cast and creative team?

I love collaboration with my fellow creators. The great thing about working on a play by a living playwright means I am able, if they wish, to talk about the play long before I go into rehearsal with the actors. Then I start thinking about the music I want to use, and then the set, costume, lighting and sound that I think will enhance the writer's intent. By the time the actors arrive, I've got a pretty clear picture in my mind, and ear, as to how to best serve the play. I've also had preproduction meetings with the designers, stage management and crew. I have renderings of how the design elements will work together and show them all to the actors on the first day of rehearsal. Finally, the full collegial, collaborative energy fills the room for the next three weeks of rehearsal. I start staging the play (blocking is the old term used for this), and our choreographer joins us to stage the unexpected dance sequence. In short, at its best, any good theatre production relies on extremely talented, committed team work.

What excites you most about bringing a contemporary comedy like this to Shakespeare & Company's stage?

What could be more uplifting in these times, than the release and comfort and communication of a lot of people in the same place laughing their heads off?

What do you hope audiences feel or discuss after seeing THE NORWEGIANS?

Hope for a more peaceful world.

THE NORWEGIANS plays at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA. For tickets and information, visit shakespeare.org.

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