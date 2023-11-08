IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Radio Play Comes to Americana Theatre Company

Shows on December 9, and 12 through 16 perform at 7 pm; matinees on December 16 and 17 perform at 2 pm.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Radio Play Comes to Americana Theatre Company

Americana Theatre Company presents its holiday season biennial tradition “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” on select dates from December 9 through 17, at Plymouth Center for the Arts, 11 North Street, Plymouth. “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is a radio play adaptation by Joe Landry, directed by Marianne Savell.

A beloved American holiday film classic showcasing a live 1940’s radio broadcast comes to captivating life in It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” Inside the WBFR radio studio, a small ensemble portrays more than 40 roles with microphones, sound effects and the quintessential “applause” sign gracing the stage as the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds. The hubbub and excitement of the Christmas Eve broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life” lulls the audience as “listeners” tune in, and Bailey contemplates the fate of his future and what his world would be like if he never existed in it. A story of desperation and miracles finds hope in the prayers of an angel, delivering holiday season entertainment and joy to all those in need.

Award-winning director, actor, teacher, and theatre coach Marianne Savell is familiar with Americana audiences as the director of prior productions, including “Grease,” “The Three Musketeers,” “An Inspector Calls,” and “Moonlight and Magnolias”. She has directed multiple premiere productions across the United States, including the west coast premiere of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”

“It’s a Wonderful Life’s” cast features company members from across the country including Jesse M. Sullivan, David Friday, Nick Hancock, and Erin Friday. Returning guest performing artists include Johan Woods and Trina Vargas in the role of Mary. 

Tickets for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” are $35 adults, $30 for students and seniors. Shows on December 9, and 12 through 16 perform at 7 pm; matinees on December 16 and 17 perform at 2 pm.




