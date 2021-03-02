IMAGINE VAN GOGH Comes to Boston

Imagine Van Gogh, the original immersive exhibition in Image Totale © featuring more than 200 of the Dutch artist's paintings, is making its debut in Boston on December 21st 2021 at the iconic SoWa Power Station centrally located in the city's popular SoWa Art + Design District. A true architectural wonder that once housed the world's largest power generation plant, The SoWa Power Station has recently been renovated into an all-season events space intended to serve as a blank canvas for community, celebration, and innovation. Imagine Van Gogh has sold more than 400,000 tickets across Canada this past year.

Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, renowned for their work at Cathédrale d'Images in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, are the Artistic Directors behind the creation of the Imagine Van Gogh. The unique exhibit brings Van Gogh's canvases to life in a vivid, spectacular way: the audience will truly enter the artist's world of dreams; visitors are literally transported on a journey to the heart of the artist's work.

"Original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh's work. Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before." - Annabelle Mauger.

With the safety of guests, employees and the community as the highest priority, the GRANDIOSE Imagine Van Gogh will open in December 2021 during a more secured period of the year and will be in accordance with the public health guidelines in Massachusetts. The exhibition is a contactless experience spanning over 24,000 square feet with a limited number of guests that will be allowed in on a timed-entry basis, hand sanitizer will be provided, physical distancing of six feet will be required, and masks will be mandatory upon entering. The exhibition will adhere to all safety guidelines established by the Massachusetts government.

Tickets start at $33.99 (plus service charges and fees) and go on sale Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST. For more information, please visit www.imagine-vangogh.com