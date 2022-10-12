Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ICONS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL Series Announced at Greater Boston Stage Company

Featured icons include Judy Garland, Shirley Temple, Jerome Robbins, and Rita Moreno.

Oct. 12, 2022  
Forget your troubles, come on get happy! Find your place over the rainbow and back into the theatre with GBSC Artistic Consultant, director/choreographer, and educator, Ilyse Robbins, as she brings her lecture series, Icons of the American Musical to the stage! Featured icons include Judy Garland, Shirley Temple, Jerome Robbins, and Rita Moreno.

A PLACE BEHIND THE SUN


The Fleeting, Fantastical World of Judy Garland
Thursday, October 27, 2pm

Judy Garland. Her name evokes images of rainbows and Ruby Slippers, shows put on in barns and appearances at Carnegie Hall. When she sang it seemed effortless and her long legs made her dance unique. Her life was full if far too brief. Join Greater Boston Stage Company's Artistic Consultant and director/choreographer, Ilyse Robbins, as she takes us through the Mickey Rooney years to Garland's years in technicolor to her status as an Icon of the American Musical.

As a bonus, hear Stoneham's own little girl with the big voice, actress and Judy Garland devotee, Kathy St. George croon a few Garland tunes. GBSC favorite, Jim Rice, will accompany on piano.

THE LITTLEST REBEL


How Shirley Temple went from child star to Ambassador

Tuesday, December 6, 2pm

Shirley Temple is best known for her curly top, her dimples, and her tap shoes. Later in life, as Shirley Temple Black, she was a US Ambassador and had a very full political career. In this lecture, join Greater Boston Stage Company's Artistic Consultant and director/choreographer, Ilyse Robbins, as she talks about Shirley Temple the girl, and those that helped her become the dancer she would be - including, of course, Bill Robinson. Then delve into Shirley Temple Black's second career in politics. Join Ilyse to discuss the woman who inspired so many little girls to strap on tap shoes - herself included.

FANCY FREE

From Ballet to Broadway and Back Again: The Beauty of Jerome Robbins
Tuesday, March 7, 2pm
Jerome Robbins has been called a genius and a monster. He was able to make ballet accessible and musical theater tell stories through dance. Yet his personal life was complicated. Join Greater Boston Stage Company's Artistic Consultant and director/choreographer, Ilyse Robbins, as she discusses the many facets of Jerome Robbins's career and life from Robbins' ballets through his Broadway shows to his iconic movie musicals and back again to ballet.

HEY, YOU GUYYYYSSSS!!!


Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Decided to Go for It
Tuesday, May 2, 2pm
Rita Moreno may best be known for her incredible performance as Anita in the original movie of West Side Story, but her career has spanned every facet of performance. She was the face and voice of The Electric Company for so many children of the 70's, the go to "ethnic" woman for stage and screen, and continues to work in television and film. Her road to success wasn't easy. Join Greater Boston Stage Company's Artistic Consultant and director/choreographer, Ilyse Robbins, as she discusses the woman who not only broke down stereotypes and barriers, but who has been brave enough to tell her story.

Single Tickets: $30 Adult; $30 Senior; $25 Student (with valid ID). For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit https://www.greaterbostonstage.org/icons/.

Masterclass Series Subscription: $100 Adult/Senior. Enjoy all four lectures and save some money while you're at it! https://ci.ovationtix.com/34731/store/packages/130638

Health and Safety: We are committed to keeping Greater Boston Stage Company a safe and welcoming space for everyone. Masks are required for all visitors. For more information, please visit https://www.greaterbostonstage.org/plan-your-visit/health-safety/

Ilyse Robbins (She/Her) has worked on 35 shows at GBSC and is their Artistic Consultant. Most recent work includes: Choreographer: Cabaret (Peterborough Players); Director/Choreographer: The Emperor's New Clothes (Peterborough Players); Choreographer: Ain't Misbehavin' (Front Porch collaboration with Nora@CST and GBSC); Understudy: Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (GBSC); Director/choreographer: All is Calm (GBSC - Elliot Norton Award Winner for Outstanding Musical Production); Director: The 39 Steps (GBSC); Director/choreographer: Beehive: The 60s Musical (Peterborough Players). Significant: Choreographer/staging: World premiere of Swan Lake in Blue: A Jazz Ballet (Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Choreography); Director: Award-winning Move on the Cha-Chas (United Solo Festival NYC). Choreographer: The Scottsboro Boys (Elliot Norton Award for Best Musical/IRNE Award for Best Choreography); Director/choreographer: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Director). Ilyse is also a teacher, coach, and writer. She currently teaches creative drama education for Brandeis University and teaches play reading and lectures on Icons of the American Musical for several assisted living communities as well as the series she leads for GBSC. Ilyse holds a BS in Communication/Theater from Northwestern, certification in theater from BADA and an Ed.M. from Harvard.


