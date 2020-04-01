Huntington Theatre Company Reschedules World Premiere of OUR DAUGHTERS, LIKE PILLARS
Huntington Theatre Company has announced that the world premiere family comedy, Our Daughters, Like Pillars has been rescheduled to be a part of the 2020-2021 Huntington season. Obie Award-winning playwright and Boston native Kirsten Greenidge (Luck of the Irish, Milk Like Sugar at the Huntington) will rejoin forces with director Kimberly Senior (Sweat and The Niceties at the Huntington; Disgraced on Broadway) to tell the funny and moving story of one whirlwind weekend in the life of a contemporary black American family. Our Daughters, Like Pillars was originally slated to have its official opening today (April 1), after a series of preview performances beginning March 20, 2020 but was halted in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19 just a week shy of its first performance. Our Daughters, Like Pillars will now begin performances at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (527 Tremont Street, Boston) on Friday, May 21, 2021 and will run through Sunday, June 20, 2021. The production will replace the previously announced Hurricane Diane which will be produced during a future season.
"The set and the costumes were in the theatre, the play was rehearsed and ready for an audience, and then the world changed in a blink," said Peter DuBois, Artistic Director of the Huntington Theatre Company. "We applaud the mayor and governor's work to stem the spread of this pandemic, which led us to delay this production - and we look forward to reuniting Kirsten, Kimberly, and their incredible cast and creative team, back at our theatre next year."
The creative team of the Spring 2020 production of Our Daughters, Like Pillars will also rejoin playwright Kirsten Greenidge and director Kimberly Senion in the mounting of this production next season. As previously announced, the creative team for Our Daughters, Like Pillars includes set design by Marion Williams (The Wanderers at The Old Globe; King Lear at the Guthrie Theater), costume design by Sarita Fellows (Original Sound at The Cherry Lane Theater; The Haunted Life at Merrimack Repertory Theater), lighting design by Mary Louise Geiger (The Constant Wife on Broadway; The New York Idea at Atlantic Theatre Company), and sound design by Jane Shaw (The Killer at Theater for a New Audience; Actually at Manhattan Theater Club/Williamstown Theatre Festival).
In addition to rescheduling Our Daughters, Like Pillars, the Huntington is working diligently to do the same with the highly anticipated stage adaptation of Toni Morrison's first novel, The Bluest Eye, written by Huntington Playwriting Fellow Lydia R. Diamond, directed by Awoye Timpo and featuring a stellar cast and creative team. Originally set to begin performances on April 24, The Bluest Eye, the final offering of the Huntington's 2019-2020 season, has also been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a series of efforts to stay connected with audiences, students, and donors during this unprecedented time, the Huntington artists, staff and educators are participating in the Huntington @ Home initiative where people at home can meaningfully engage with the organization through social media, phone and video communication.
For more information about Our Daughters, Like Pillars, the Huntington's response to COVID-19, Huntington @ Home and the Huntington's 2020-2021 season, please visit huntingtontheatre.org. The Huntington Theatre Company greatly anticipates welcoming audiences back to its stages with the kick-off of their exciting 2020-2021 season.