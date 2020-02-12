Hub Theatre Company of Boston's 'Somewhat-Shakespeare' Season to Kick Off with WITTENBERG

Hub Theatre Company of Boston will launch its highly anticipated season of "somewhat-Shakespeare" with Wittenberg, a witty and withering piece of historic fanfiction by award-winning playwright David Davalos. The show, directed by Daniel Bourque, runs Friday, March 27 through Saturday, April 11, 2020 at First Church Boston, 66 Marlborough Street in Boston's Back Bay. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 5 pm. All performances are "Pay-What-You-Can." Donations of school supplies will be collected at each performance for local charities. For tickets and information visit www.hubtheatreboston.org

A priest, a prince and a philosopher walk into a bar...This is not the start of a joke; rather, it is the premise for Wittenberg, the wickedly contentious and wildly comedic play about fate, faith and free will. What happens when you have a character who is willing to make a deal with the Devil, the man who sparked the Protestant Reformation, and an impressionable young prince suffering from indecisiveness in the same place at the same time? You get a tragical-comical-historical prequel to Hamlet, Doctor Faustus and the Protestant Reformation! This provocative exploration of history and humanity will appeal to anyone looking for big laughs and the answers to life's big questions.

Local favorite Daniel Bourque directs four of Boston's funniest actors: Robert Orzalli (East Boston), Kevin Paquette (Charlestown), Alex P Roy (Somerville), and Regine Vital (Somerville) in this endearingly irreverent toast to Shakespeare that deals with collegiate tennis, Copernicus, and everything in between.

Born in Auburn Alabama, David Davalos received the 2008 Barrymore Award for Outstanding New Play for his play Wittenberg. His other works include Dasdalus: A Fantasia of Leonardo da Vinci, The Tragedie of Johnnius Caerson, and Darkfall. Davalos is also the recipient of the National Theatre Conference's 2008 Stavis Playwriting Award. As an actor, his credits include Master Harold... and the Boys at the Cleveland Play House, Hamlet and Death of a Salesman at the Utah Shakespearean Festival, and Seascape, Red Herring and Rough Crossing at The Public Theatre in Lewiston, Maine, where he also directed Marvin's Room. Other directing credits include The Imaginary Cuckold at the Judith Anderson Theatre in NYC and Richard III at the Blue Room Theatre.

Hub Theater Company of Boston, Inc., founded in 2012, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit www.hubtheatreboston.org

Wittenberg by David Davalos, directed by Daniel Bourque, presented by Hub Theatre Company of Boston, Friday, March 27- Saturday, April 11 at First Church Boston, 66 Marlborough Street Back Bay, Boston. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can.





