History At Play Presents A WOMAN AIN'T I, A DEPICTION OF SOJOURNER TRUTH

A Woman Ain't I, A Depiction of Sojourner Truth, features living historian Kathryn Woods, in a one-woman performance memorializing one of the most significant figures in American History. In this special event, presented by History At PlayTM, LLC , join Sojourner near the end of her life, as she recalls her early days as a child, born a slave in New York and who, with the help of God, renamed herself Sojourner Truth to walk away from slavery. Sojourner's identity blossoms as an evangelist, abolitionist, and seeker for the rights of women. Kathryn Woods breathes life into Sojourner's own words and infuses the performance with spiritual music that Sojourner may have sung to reinvigorate the life of this inspiring spiritual leader.

Experience this LIVESTREAM performance Friday October 9, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5), only on HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Watch Group. This live event brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your home. Running time is approximately 40 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Each weekly Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25, or $100 for a 2020 Pass. For tickets, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pay-per-hap-facebook-live-immersive-living-history-experience-tickets-101577970444.

Payment is requested no later than 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. After payment, request to join the Pay-Per-HAP Facebook group by clicking https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP and selecting "Request to Join." Admission to the group closes at 4:00 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No refunds/date transfers. Must have access to a Facebook account in order to view. Performances remain viewable on Pay-Per-HAP for 48 hours.

Kathryn Woods is a native Bostonian, who has been performing since the 1970's. She was seen in Coming Through Slaughter (Theaterworks), Pins and Needles (People's Theater), and Ole Sis Goose (Wheelock Family Theater). She toured Three Minutes to Midnight and Are You Ready My Sister with the Underground Railroad Theater Company, as well as Intro to Shakespeare with R.O.S.E. and Shakespeare and Company. Kathryn deconstructed a marriage in Smitty's Blues at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh and celebrated the women who worked in the shipyards of Charlestown during WW2 in S.W.O. N. Songs, presented at Charlestown Working Theater and the Mayakofsky Theater in Moscow. A Woman Ain't I has taken her to forty-three states and is archived on C-Span.

