History At Play, LLC Presents Livestream Event, CATO & DOLLY

History At PlayTM, LLC (HAP, LLC) has garnered international applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of influential and often forgotten figures. On Friday February 12th, 2021, travel through the threshold of the Hancock House, Governor John Hancock's 18th-Century Beacon Hill estate, into a never-before-seen drama. Cato & Dolly: A New American Play features HAP, LLC Troupe members and professionally trained actors Stephen Sampson as Cato, an enslaved person of color in the Hancock household, along with Laura Rocklyn as Dolly Quincy Hancock, a Boston Brahmin and First Lady of Massachusetts. This Pay-Per-HAP livestream event is produced by HAP, LLC, and hosted by Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora. Join us on Pay-Per-HAP as we livestream direct to you! (Episode #41)

Pay-Per-HAP Episodic Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! HAP, LLC's 2021 Pay-Per-HAP series is presented on the 2nd and 4th Friday of the month, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5). Episode access is granted at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25, available at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pay-per-hap-cato-dolly-a-new-american-play-livestream-tickets-132962808339?aff=erelexpmlt. Episodes are viewable for 48 hours. BONUS MATERIALS, including primary sources, reputable information, and merchandise giveaways are shared after every episode! No refunds/date transfers. Patrons receive a link to view the digital program 24 hours prior to the event via email.

In Cato & Dolly: A New American Play, Pay-Per-HAP reveals life in a Governor's mansion, through the experiences of those who reside there: Dolly Quincy Hancock, wife to Governor John Hancock and First Lady of Massachusetts, and Cato, an enslaved person of color. Cato & Dolly breathes life into their legacies, as well as other Revolutionary-era figures, whose lives intersect at the Hancock House over the course of 50 years (1764-1816). The performance features influential and often forgotten figures, as they live through late Colonial America's most pivotal events, inspiring new perspectives for an American narrative.

Cato & Dolly: A New American Play was written by Playwright Patrick Gabridge, originally developed and produced by Plays in Place, for the Bostonian Society, at The Old State House Museum, in Boston, MA.