History At Play, LLC Presents LUCY BURNS: SUFFRAGE!

History At PlayTM, LLC has garnered international applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of influential and often forgotten figures. On Friday July 23, 2021, Living Historian Leigh Jameson, Founder of The History Warehouse, transports audiences to the final years of the Suffrage Cause in a solo performance Lucy Burns: Suffrage!

After struggling for nearly 100 years, Lucy Burns, an American suffragist and feminist, revitalizes the flagging Woman's Cause in the early 1900s, after encountering the militant arm of the Suffragette Movement in England. Join Pay-Per-HAP for Episode #52, produced by History At Play, LLC (HAP, LLC), as we livestream direct to you!

Pay-Per-HAP Episodic Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! HAP, LLC's 2021 Pay-Per-HAP Series is presented on the 2nd & 4th Friday of the month, at 7:30 PM ET (UTC-5).

Episodes are viewable for 48 hours. BONUS MATERIALS, including: primary sources, recommended reading, and merchandise giveaways are shared after each episode!

In Episode #52 of Pay-Per-HAP, suffragist Lucy Burns guides you in training to picket as a Silent Sentinel in 1917; fighting for woman's suffrage, fearing your day may end incarcerated. Lucy, along with Alice Paul, revitalize the lagging suffrage cause in the early 20th Century. Together, they founded the National Woman's Party. Organizing parades, pageants, marches and fundraisers, Burns was arrested more frequently and served more time in jail than any other suffragist in American History. She was amongst those tortured at the Occoquan Workhouse, during the Night of Terror, 14 November 1917.

Leigh Jameson is a professional actor and storyteller, who has performed professionally since 1987. From the stages of Alaska, to Texas, to Maine, her experiences run the gamut of fairy tale, to Shakespeare, and musical theatre. For nearly two decades, Leigh has collaborated with sites, such as: Colonial Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, and the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History, serving as an historical interpreter and providing museum education opportunities. As founder of The History Warehouse, Leigh researches and creates historical figures designed for interpretation and performance at historic sites, museums, educational institutions, and private functions. Amongst her clients: The White House Historical Association, National Park Service, and The Alice Paul Institute.