History At Play, LLC Presents AN EVENING WITH FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE, Friday June 25, 2021

History At PlayTM, LLC has garnered international applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of influential and often forgotten figures.

On Friday June 25th, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET, Dr. Candy Campbell enlivens the legacy of a 19th-Century nurse, humanitarian, and author in a solo livestream performance An Evening with Florence Nightingale. Miss. Nightingale tackles tough topics with which we continue to wrestle today and demonstrates a novel way to consider healthcare. She illuminates how to survive in today's complex world. Join us for Pay-Per-HAP Episode #50, produced by History At Play, LLC (HAP, LLC), as we livestream direct to you!

Pay-Per-HAP Episodic Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! HAP, LLC's 2021 Pay-Per-HAP Series is presented on the 2nd & 4th Friday of the month, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5).

In Episode #50, Pay-Per-HAP introduces viewers to Miss. Florence Nightingale; a visionary whose novel methods to consider healthcare stand the test of time to this day. Learn about her life, share in her ideals, and peer into the future, as Miss. Nightingale demonstrates new methodology. Dr. Candy Campbell channels this influential and often forgotten heroine to provide a thought-provoking, poignant, and unique exploration of our current state of health consciousness. In this interactive program, Miss. Nightingale shares her secret to help change your future and reveals ONE key behavior that may alter attitudes of the overworked to become happy and productive members of society. Miss Nightingale is wise, sassy, and will help to change your life! The world needs Florence now!

Candy Campbell, DNP, MSN-HCSM, RN, CNL, FNAP (The Innovation Nurse) has worn two hats for many years; one as a healthcare professional and the other as an artist. An Oregon native, Dr. Campbell arrived at the nursing profession through a circuitous route. After earning a BA in Speech Communications/Theatre and working as a flight attendant and PR Representative for Pan American World Airways, Campbell experienced a career epiphany while en route to Karachi, Pakistan from New Delhi, India, and felt a calling to become a nurse. As a fully-trained health care professional and former professor of nursing at the University of San Francisco, Dr. Campbell offers numerous outreach services. Blending Art and Science for Positive System Change is just one of the interactive seminars and workshops she presents that increases communication and teamwork facilitation.

As an actress, Candy has appeared on stage, screen, in commercials, voice-overs, and on television. Candy's solo production An Evening with Florence Nightingale is presented as an interactive program based on a query: "What would Florence say about healthcare today and what advice would she give?" Florence inspires audiences to motivate, innovate, communicate, collaborate, and create adaptive solutions when hearing her "Three Essential Qualities" (for healthcare effectiveness): Integrity, Insight, and Innovation. She captivates audiences with spoken-word poetry and real-time Q&A.