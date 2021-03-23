History At Play, LLC Presents A Livestream Event HER GRACE, ANNE BOLEYN

History At PlayTM, LLC has garnered international applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of influential and often forgotten figures. On Friday April 23rd, 2021,

Historical Interpreter Victoria Maitland presents Her Grace, Anne Boleyn; a solo performance revealing life inside the Court of King Henry VIII through the eyes of the infamous ruler's second wife. History has many views of Anne Boleyn: power-hungry, witch, victim, political pawn. Which are true?

Pay-Per-HAP Episode #46, produced by HAP, LLC, is hosted by Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora.

Bonus materials, including primary sources, recommended reading, and merchandise giveaways are shared in every episode! No refunds/date transfers. Patrons receive a link to view the digital playbill and program 24 hours prior to the episode via email.

In Pay-Per-HAP Episode 46, HAP, LLC takes viewers into the world of 16th Century Tudor England through the eyes of Anne Boleyn -- Queen of England from 1533 to 1536, and the second wife to King Henry VIII. Anne Boleyn has been vilified and venerated over the course of history: Was she a treasonous Queen who betrayed her country, or a heroine of the English Reformation? It is up to Anne Boleyn herself to explain her mysterious legacy.

Victoria Maitland has performed as a historical interpreter for nearly a decade. She is a member of the History Riot collective in the United Kingdom and recently produced 'Christmas in the Castle,' a remote, virtual medieval experience. Prior to that, Victoria worked in management for Past Pleasures Ltd. She was lead researcher on "History Bombs Tudor KS3 Series," intended for student enrichment, as well as writing, piloting sessions, and training consultants for the history education program at Hillsborough Castle, in Northern Ireland, for students ages 5-18. Victoria has written and directed programs and events at Hampton Court Palace, The Royal Collection Trust, Kensington Palace & Fulham Palace, as well as freelancing for numerous other heritage and educational institutions. She is also an accomplished choreographer, having choreographed and performed historic dance pieces for film, television, and theatrical performance.

Pay-Per-HAP Episodic Livestream Series brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen! HAP, LLC's 2021 Pay-Per-HAP Series is presented on the 2nd & 4th Friday of the month, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5).

