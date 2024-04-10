Hermes Croatto To Perform a Fusion of His Puerto Rican Roots and Folk Music at Club Passim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Club Passim will present actor and musician Hermes Croatto in concert at Club Passim on May 2 for a night full of Puerto Rican culture and folklore. Croatto is the son of the beloved singer-songwriter Tony Croatto, a much-admired artist who helped promote, popularize, and perfect Puerto Rican folkloric music. Croatto’s repertoire will include songs from his 2022 debut album and classics from his father.

APuerto Rican folk music artist, Hermes is passionate about nature, music, and his culture. Inspired by the legacy of his father, Tony Croatto, an Italian singer, composer, and one of the most beloved composers and exponents of Puerto Rican folk music, Hermes made his way into the music scene not only to pay tribute but also to create new ways of making folk music and enchanting new generations of Puerto Ricans.

The sweetness of his voice and his devotion to his country and nature through his lyrics have earned Hermes a unique place among the Puerto Rican audience. He has collaborated with internationally renowned producers and artists such as Eduardo Cabra, Rec808, and Sie7e in search of a more modern sound adapted to these times.

Hermes Croatto is also known for making appearances in the TV movie Más de un siglo (2018), the documentary Mothers of Our Land (2018), and starring in Croatto, la huella de un emigrante (2016), a documentary on his father’s legacy of music.

Hermes Croatto performs at Club Passim on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.